Kenneth Hedges in 2018
Buy Now

Denton Fire Chief Kenneth Hedges, shown in 2018, is now a credentialed chief fire officer. 

 DRC file photo

After an extensive application and peer review process, Denton Fire Chief Kenneth Hedges is now among fewer than 2,000 fire chiefs who have achieved international recognition for their leadership and community service.

Being credentialed illustrates a fire chief’s “commitment to life-long learning, skill development and community service” and identifies him as a chief with superior leadership capabilities, according to the Center for Public Safety Excellence. Internationally, 1,775 chiefs have achieved the designation.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

Recommended for you