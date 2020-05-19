Denton city leaders agreed Tuesday afternoon to hold off allocating more funding to rent and utility assistance for another week or two, at least until they learn more about how Denton County will distribute $147 million in CARES funding.
Denton County officials announced Tuesday afternoon $20 million in housing assistance and $24 million in business assistance likely from that funding, along with $45 million distributed directly to Denton County cities from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
The Denton City Council did make one exception in allocating another $125,000 to subsidize through June enough hotel rooms for about 70 individuals and another 10 families who were homeless when the COVID-19 pandemic broke.
The city’s commitment to move the individuals and families from emergency shelters at the Monsignor King Outreach Center, the Salvation Army and Wheeler House was meant to prevent those shelters from becoming virus hot spots and risking the lives of clients, staff and community volunteers.
The allocation brings the grand total spent at two Denton hotels so far to $375,000. City Manager Todd Hileman told council members he expected local taxpayers to be reimbursed from federal relief funds for the expense.
“We hope to come back to you on May 29, where we go through what’s eligible [for federal reimbursement],” Hileman said, adding that the discussion will include other information on the local response and needs for the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City Council plans a special meeting on Friday, May 29, at the end of the disaster declaration period. In addition to going over what the city has spent so far responding to the emergency, the city staff said they would brief council members on additional programs and resources possible with the county’s allocation and whether the disaster declaration must be extended.
The statewide declaration extends through June 3.
Mayor Chris Watts urged council members to think carefully about how to spend the infusion of cash.
“It’s going to take some really good planning to maximize these federal dollars,” Watts said.
He convinced council members to wait before accepting a citizen committee’s recommendation to spend about $600,000 of CARES funding on housing and food assistance and to stabilize nonprofit groups.
He said a lot had changed since the group met 10 days ago, particularly with the county’s announcement of CARES fund allocations.
The city may be able to use the $600,000 in federal funds — which comes with different restrictions than the county’s grants — toward a new human services center on Loop 288. The city hopes to remodel a former nursing home across the street from the driver’s license office to better serve people who are homeless.
Council members agreed they could wait a few weeks to see whether that building plan would be a better use of the funding, particularly since the county’s CARES funding is already in the bank and the city’s funding is not.
On May 29, the city staff will also review a timetable for the reopening of more city services, which, like many other public services state and countywide, have lagged behind business reopenings these past few weeks.
Sarah Kuechler, the city’s chief of staff, said that staff members are developing protocols needed to reopen various city services and stay clean and safe.
The libraries, for example, are offering curbside pickup of library materials and greater access to online resources, but there is no timeline for in-person access inside the building yet, even if done by appointment.
Similarly, the parks department is fielding requests for greater access to valuable programs, such as youth camps, which the governor said can reopen in June.
City Council member Keely Briggs said she has heard from parents who count on the city’s summer camps for affordable child care in the summer.
“There are moms out there looking for guidance,” Briggs said.
Parks Director Gary Packan said the department is looking at several opportunities.
“We’re trying to balance all what we feel safe opening,” Packan said, adding that parks officials would be back with the City Council at the end of next week with their proposals.