About a year has passed since Denton Deputy City Manager David Gaines vied for the city manager position in Denton. He was among 42 other candidates who sought the job.
The city had delayed the search for a new city manager but ultimately passed on Gaines and this past February tapped Sara Hensley, who had been serving as the interim city manager since February 2021. Gaines went on to lead several departments as the deputy city manager, including finance, engineering and planning and development services.
But that didn’t mean Gaines’ desire to become a city manager had been quenched.
Nine months later, the Addison City Council selected him to serve as its new city manager at a Nov. 15 special meeting. He begins his new position in January.
The city of Denton tapped Cassey Ogden, the city’s finance director and chief financial officer, to serve as interim deputy city manager as a nationwide search is conducted to find a new deputy city manager, according to Friday’s Staff Report.
It’s a position the city hopes to fill by early next year.
“David is a true professional with a passion for public service,” Hensley said in a late Wednesday afternoon email to the Record-Chronicle. “His work at the City of Denton certainly left positive marks in every aspect. We will miss him tremendously. However, we are all happy and excited for his move to the City Manager position. We wish him all the best.”
Gaines had been serving as the city’s finance director when he took over the role of assistant city manager in July 2020. Having earned a bachelor’s in economics and a master’s in public administration from the University of North Texas, Gaines brought to the position 13 years of municipal experience, beginning his career with the city of Carrollton, followed by Grand Prairie, Celina and Brushy Creek Municipal Utility District, according to his biography on the city’s website.
“Gaines has led many large projects, fostered a culture of collaboration, and prioritized transparency and accountability throughout his career,” city staff pointed out on its website.
These skills were no doubt part of what led to Gaines’ new appointment by the Addison City Council.
The city of Addison is much smaller than Denton, located in a compact 4.4-square-mile urban enclave, according to a Nov. 15 news release from the city announcing Gaines’ hiring. It’s also home to more than 200 restaurants, 22 hotels, upscale living and world-class special events.
The former city manager, Wes Pierson, a 13-year public servant, became the Frisco city manager. It was a move that led to Gaines’ hiring.
“I am grateful to the mayor and council for their trust and confidence and look forward to building relationships with the community, staff, and council,” Gaines said in a Nov. 15 news release. “Together we will continue to provide world-class service and make Addison a great place to live, work, and play”
In an email Wednesday to the Record-Chronicle, Gaines listed several of his accomplishments during his nearly five years with Denton, including continuing essential services while addressing financial impacts through the February 2021 snowstorm, which left many Denton residents without power.
Gaines also oversaw the $221 million 2019 bond election process and gained the approval of the Denton 2040 Comprehensive Plan, the 2022 Mobility Plan and Economic Development Strategic Plan.
“Serving this outstanding community has been the most rewarding experience of my career,” Gaines said. “We’ve built an excellent team, and I’m proud of our progress over the past several years. I look forward to Denton’s exciting future and will cherish the relationships I’ve made here.”
CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.