Mayor Chris Watts signed a new order Friday afternoon ending the city’s curfew at 4 p.m. Friday, two days early.
Last Sunday, Watts ordered the controversial curfew for the central business district downtown, Quakertown Park and the county government complex on East McKinney Street.
The city had received information that local protests following the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis could turn violent, but that did not happen. Marches and other gatherings organized by Black Lives Matter and other activists have remained largely peaceful over the past week.
Some isolated skirmishes led to a handful of arrests, but no injuries or serious property damage were reported from the protests. On Monday night, near the end of one of the largest demonstrations, someone spray-painted the veterans memorial on the southwest side of the Square.
Denton County sheriff’s deputies arrested two individuals and charged them with criminal mischief Monday night.
The curfew had been ordered for public spaces from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly. Restaurants and bars that had just reopened from the pandemic closed again about 8 p.m. in response to the curfew.