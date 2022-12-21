Core Scientific sign
Buy Now

Core Scientific’s cryptocurrency data center is located at 8171 Jim Christal Road, near Denton Municipal Electric’s Jim Christal Substation and the Denton Energy Center, on the city’s west side.

 Amber Gaudet/DRC

Denton's resident cryptocurrency miner Core Scientific announced Wednesday that it will file for bankruptcy protection due to low bitcoin prices, high energy costs for bitcoin mining and a $7 million unpaid debt from one of its biggest customers, according to a Reuters report.

City of Denton spokesperson Stuart Birdseye and General Manager of Denton Municipal Electric Tony Puente released a shared statement after the announcement:

0
2
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you