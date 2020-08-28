After being sent to South Texas and Louisiana to help with storm recovery after Hurricane Laura wreaked devastation on parts of both states, Denton workers were expected to return home Friday.
“Our crews are finishing damage assessment in Orange County today,” said David Boots, battalion chief for the Denton Fire Department. “Some crews are beginning to demobilize today, and ours are expected to tomorrow.”
According to The Associated Press, more than 750,000 homes and businesses were without power in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas.
“We had a mutual-aid agreement with Lafayette, Louisiana,” Chris Lutrick of Denton Municipal Electric said. “We dispatched our 19 guys on Thursday morning, and they stayed in Ruston. They got some rest, and this morning, they headed to Lafayette. But we got a phone call saying they didn’t need our assistance.”
That’s because crews in that city had power restored to its residents except for about 1,000 customers, Lutrick said.
“And they thought they could handle that themselves.”
Lafayette is about 70 miles east of Lake Charles, near where the Category 4 hurricane made landfall on Wednesday night. Six people were killed in Louisiana, including a 14-year-old girl, as the storm hit near the Texas-Louisiana line. No deaths were confirmed in Texas, the AP reported.
DME sent personnel to Lafayette after receiving multiple requests for aid.
Some Denton firefighters were sent to Beaumont on Monday to help with search and rescue efforts. Eight people who serve with Texas Task Force 1 were also deployed.
According to the AP, Laura’s wind speeds reached 150 mph, making it one of the strongest storms on record in the U.S. It was the seventh named storm to hit the country this year.