Denton’s electric provider is sending help to areas impacted by Hurricane Laura as it makes an expected landfall Wednesday night, a city official said.
“Denton Municipal Electric has received multiple requests for mutual aid from public power communities in Louisiana and Texas in anticipation of widespread electric service outage resulting from wind and flood damage associated with Hurricane Laura,” said Ryan Adams, a spokesperson for the city. “Along with other Texas public power utilities, DME will be providing mutual aid to East Texas municipal utilities and sending 20 employees along with equipment needed to provide the mutual aid.”
Laura strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane Wednesday, and The Associated Press reported that forecasters said the storm surge would be “unsurvivable.” The hurricane is forecast to make landfall in southeast Texas or southwest Louisiana.
“Laura is producing very dangerous, life-threatening marine conditions across the northern Gulf offshore waters,” the National Hurricane Center website shows.
Adams said DME crews will leave Thursday for Lafayette, Louisiana, and arrive on Friday morning to begin power restoration.
“DME routinely provides mutual aid to public power communities,” he said. “Earlier this year, DME provided mutual aid to the city of Bowie, Texas, after a tornado touchdown destroyed a significant portion of the city’s electric distribution system.”
Meanwhile, some Denton Fire Department personnel traveled to Beaumont on Monday to help with search and rescue efforts following Laura’s landfall. Battalion Chief David Boots, a spokesperson for the department, said eight people who also work with Texas Task Force 1 were deployed. That organization is a federal team under the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s search and rescue system.
Several firefighters were deployed to Houston in 2017 when Hurricane Harvey made landfall in South Texas.
“The Texas Task Force 1 can be deployed anywhere in the nation for a disaster,” Boots said. “We have guys who went to 9/11, and they’ve been on hurricane deployments all over the place. If we have resources to send, we’ll send them.”
Boots also said Texas Task Force 1 members are sheltered in a hurricane-proof building and waiting out the storm before conducting search and rescue missions. Six Denton firefighters are on a water rescue team, and two others are on a structural rescue team.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in a news release Wednesday said state officials have deployed 400 buses, 82 boats, 38 aircraft, 60 ambulances and other vehicles ahead of Laura’s landfall. He also declared a state of disaster in dozens of counties.
In Denton, the president of the University of North Texas, Neal Smatresk, said in a news release, “I hope our students and families in the impacted areas stay safe and we want you to know that you are in our thoughts during this doubly stressful time.”
UNT also has campuses in Dallas, Frisco and McKinney.
“Here at UNT, we want to do all we can to help our students who are learning remotely from areas where homes may be damaged, or there may be power and internet outages,” Smatresk said. “Please know that we will take whatever steps we can to help you continue to make progress, and we will work with faculty members so they are aware of and can accommodate your situation.”
On the Texas Woman’s University website, an announcement shows the Houston campus was closed Wednesday and will remain that way on Thursday, and that a decision on Friday operations would be announced Thursday.
“Students will not be penalized if they are unable to connect to virtual instruction or need to evacuate,” according to a message sent by university officials.
Forecasters say wind speeds could reach at least 110 mph or more.
“Hurricane Laura continues to intensify over the northwest Gulf of Mexico this morning,” according to the National Weather Service. “Laura is expected to produce catastrophic impacts from the coast to well inland — life-threatening storm surge, extreme winds, torrential rain, flooding and tornadoes.”
Ian Haber, spokesperson for Serve Denton, said the “one-stop shop for humanity” has “no plans at this time” to expand operations as Laura approaches.
But “this is subject to change if refugees from the hurricane come to Denton County.”
Denton County Emergency Management Coordinator Jody Gonzalez said county officials are waiting on calls for help from impacted areas.
“We always gear up with our resources and assets and have staff on standby,” he said. “We run a little bit differently than the city. They run response units and we more or less run communication vehicles. As we start to see outages with relation to radio communications and internet and those type of needs, we have robust equipment to handle that through our mobile command posts.”
Dallas, Tarrant and Collin counties are also working with Denton County to combine resources for storm recovery.
“We want to make sure we are prepared,” Gonzalez said.
As Gulf-area residents evacuate north, many will look for hotel rooms, Gonzalez said. In Denton County, about 40% of rooms are vacant.