Periods of rain and freezing rain early...clearing overnight. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%.
Updated: February 2, 2023 @ 3:27 pm
Denton County facilities will not open until 10 a.m. Friday due to overnight freezing on sidewalks and roadways. Denton facilities are planning to resume normal hours.
Public safety reporter
Denton County facilities will not open until 10 a.m. Friday due to overnight freezing on sidewalks and roadways.
The National Weather Service indicates rain on Thursday and below-freezing temperatures overnight and into Friday morning could lead ice forming on the roads.
Friday is expected to be sunny and temperatures should reach above freezing by 10 a.m.
Road and bridge employees will continue to monitor road conditions through Friday morning. The county will post updates on facility openings as needed.
The Commissioners Court will convene as normal at 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the Denton County Administrative Courthouse.
The city of Denton has notified staff that as of now, its facilities will return to normal operating hours on Friday, city spokesperson Stuart Birdseye said.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
A receipt was sent to your email.