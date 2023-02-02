Icy conditions (copy)

Denton County facilities will not open until 10 a.m. Friday due to overnight freezing on sidewalks and roadways. Denton facilities are planning to resume normal hours.

 Courtesy photo/Louis Gaudet

Denton County facilities will not open until 10 a.m. Friday due to overnight freezing on sidewalks and roadways.

The National Weather Service indicates rain on Thursday and below-freezing temperatures overnight and into Friday morning could lead ice forming on the roads. 

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags