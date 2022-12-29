Bell Avenue
Buy Now

Bell Avenue is shown in July 2021, with road construction on the south end of the TWU campus; the proposal would affect Bell on the north side of campus.

 Al Key/DRC file photo

Denton City Council member Vicki Byrd met with resident Pam Spooner shortly before Christmas to discuss her support of closing Bell Avenue for Texas Woman’s University.

Byrd invited the Denton Record-Chronicle to attend her meeting the morning of Dec. 21 with Spooner at Zera Coffee near downtown.

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you