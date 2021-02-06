After a season of selling hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Denton Community Market is readying vendors — and its virus policy — for an April 3 opening day on Mulberry Street.
This will be the market’s 12th season, and while there will be some differences from last season, which ended in December, the coronavirus will still take center stage for both vendors and shoppers. The Saturday market will return to its usual spot at the Historical Park of Denton County on West Mulberry Street.
According to market board president Caro Kauffman, this season will have a max of about 65 vendors on-site at each market day — up from last year’s 50, but down from the typical 100 as a result of the need for social distancing.
“In a normal year, we would have 100 vendors at any given time there physically,” Kauffman said. “We pulled that down to 50 vendors so we could adequately space them. ... What we’re going to be doing this year is we have it spaced out for 65.”
Kauffman said foot traffic also dropped by about half last season, as the market estimated it received between 800 and 900 visitors per Saturday in 2020 — down from 2,000. Despite the smaller numbers, she said those vendors and shoppers who were able to participate gave positive feedback.
“The feedback we got almost every single time was just how thankful and happy people were that they felt safe they could come to a spot, socially distance and support their community,” Kauffman said.
Vendor applications for the season opened up in late January, and Kauffman said the market has already approved at least 60. Applications are still open and many more will be approved, as not all of the vendors show up in-person to every Saturday market. She added there’s been no shortage of interest from vendors this year.
“What we’re seeing is, with the downtime of COVID, you see a lot of these first-time artisans wanting to get started,” Kauffman said. “They want to get their brand and their product out there.”
As for the market’s virus policy, Kauffman said it will largely mirror last season’s: Masks are required and there will once again be a single entrance from the sidewalk to maximize social distancing between vendors and shoppers.
“Our hope is once it’s safe with the vaccine, we could increase in capacity and just be able to facilitate the growth as we’ve done in the past,” Kauffman said. “It’s two months out. ... Right now, we’re just going to be sticking to what we did in 2020.”
Drug Emporium started its own indoor Saturday market back in July for vendors who couldn’t get space in the Mulberry Street market. Manager Timothy Pickford said participation has fluctuated from week to week, with the store hosting as many as four to five vendors and as few as just one.
However, Pickford said he’s gotten a large response for next weekend’s planned Valentine’s market, receiving interest from about 10 vendors over a week in advance. Scheduled for Saturday, the day before Valentine’s Day, the market will focus on vendors who offer holiday gifts.
“People aren’t going out to stores as much because they don’t want to be in crowds, but we still want to provide that opportunity for folks,” Pickford said.