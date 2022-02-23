Warming station
Denton closed its city facilities at 3 p.m. Wednesday, and they're set to stay closed through Thursday.

Closures were announced in a city news release sent out less than 20 minutes before the closures were supposed to begin. 

Police, fire, Denton Municipal Electric, public works and utilities personnel will remain on duty, and remote services will continue.

Exceptions to the closure are Emily Fowler Central Library and Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, which are both remaining open as warming centers.

The MLK center will remain open overnight as an emergency shelter.

Other recreation centers were set to remain open Wednesday until after-school programs conclude, according to the release. 

Freezing rain slickened Denton roadways beginning Wednesday, and conditions were expected to worsen overnight and into Thursday. 

