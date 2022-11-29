Denton ISD leaders and the City Council and staff worked through a stacked agenda Tuesday morning, but it was the final report that promises payoff for students and the neighborhoods surrounding selected campuses.

School & city
Denton City Council member Brian Beck asks how the city can better consider Denton's public schools as it makes policies during Tuesday's joint meeting of the council and school board. Pictured, from left, are Mia Price, Denton school board president; Beck; school board member Sheryl English; Jamie Wilson, Denton ISD superintendent; and Sara Hensley, Denton city manager.

Among the upcoming projects was a nugget that could put LaGrone Academy students to work for the sorts of things locals — and tourists — see as they make their way around town.

