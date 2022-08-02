At Tuesday afternoon's City Council work session, Denton City Manager Sara Hensley gave a presentation about the city's reproductive rights resolution and said she would not be able to implement many aspects of it because the city is limited by state law.
Hensley pointed out that the two main components of the resolution are restricting the use of city funds relating to abortion data and recommending a low-priority status for the Denton Police Department’s investigation and enforcement of abortion laws.
“The chief of police has assured me that Denton police officers will not proactively engage in the unsolicited investigation, surveillance, or collection of data related to persons, organizations, or medical providers involving abortions or other reproductive related services,” Hensley wrote in a summary Friday of her oral report and mentioned again at her presentation Tuesday to the council.
Of course, if officers receive credible information that a crime has occurred, is about to occur or is occurring, then officers will take action to stop it, per state law, the city’s code and the resolution’s exception, Hensley said.
In late June, the resolution passed 4-3, offering several recommendations for the city manager to implement when it comes to police using funds provided by the city. At the time of its passage, the resolution was still being modified and hadn’t been fully discussed by council.
According to the June 28 resolution, city funds will not be used, except as otherwise required by state or federal law, to:
- Keep records of abortions, miscarriages or any other event that could be prosecuted as a violation of state law criminalizing pregnancy outcomes.
- Provide information to any other governmental body or agency about pregnancy outcomes. This includes information to defend the patient’s right to reproductive care, including abortion care, or the health care provider’s right to provide such care.
- Conduct surveillance or collect data or other information related to any individual, organization, location, vehicle, action, financial record or internet activity for the purpose of determining whether an abortion has occurred. (Exception is given for the collection of aggregated data without personally identifying information or personal health information for purposes unrelated to criminal investigation, enforcement or prosecution. This does not apply in cases of conduct that is criminally negligent to the health of the pregnant person seeking care or where coercion or force is used against the pregnant person.)
Under the resolution, police also would make abortion-related crimes a low priority to investigate or support prosecution of any allegation, charge or information relating to a pregnancy outcome. (Exception was given in cases of criminal negligence to the pregnant person’s health, where coercion or force was used or where the pregnancy outcome was not the crime being investigated but evidence existed of another crime, such as sexual assault.)
Denton’s resolution was the first of its kind approved in Texas. The El Paso City Council tried to pass a similar resolution but failed. The Austin City Council passed its version, the GRACE Act, in mid-July. The Dallas City Council plans to address a similar resolution, according to a Monday Dallas Morning News report.
In Denton, Hensley isn’t able to implement most of the reproductive rights resolution, according to her Friday summary. She lists several key reasons:
- Article XI, Section 5 of the Texas Constitution provides that no ordinance shall contain any provision inconsistent with the laws of the state enacted by the Legislature. Ordinances are subordinate to the provisions of state and federal law.
- The provisions of the Health & Safety Code make it a violation to aid/abet an abortion, subjecting city employees to potential penalties for failing to document or take appropriate action upon the report of a felony.
- Sections 2.13 and 14.01 of the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure compel peace officers to suppress crime, enforce the law and make an arrest when there is probable cause to do so.
- The Local Government Code Chapter 143, which is the civil service state law applicable to emergency responders, states its purpose is to secure capable police officers “who are free from political influence” and limits the ability of governing bodies to compel police conduct or the chief of police to discipline an officer for enforcing the law.
- The Code of Criminal Procedure and Judicial Canon of Ethics impose legal duties on the municipal court judge; a judge is tasked to review an arrest warrant for probable cause and whether the specific facts violate the specific law — city policies may not alter that review.
- State public information and records retention laws require the city to store, catalog and maintain records related to a 911 or other call for police or fire/EMS service, including an abortion.
- State laws may require the police to forward information regarding certain crimes (e.g. family violence, child abuse) to a state agency or prosecutor.
“It is also difficult and impractical to identify how much time or money is expended in any abortion-related activity such as receiving a report by phone, especially since the Resolution seeks to prohibit records of any kind,” Hensley wrote in the Friday summary. “Additionally, if any time is spent by city employees relating to abortion law violations, the Resolution appears to indicate the city cannot pay those employees for the work performed. This would violate the Fair Labor Standards Act.”
Hensley reiterated in a July 22 staff letter, her Friday summary and Tuesday's oral report that the Denton police “does not have the expertise to investigate medical-related crimes,” and “there are no dedicated abortion clinics located in the City of Denton, reducing the possibility of violations of H.B. 1280.”
Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon approached the podium and explained that medical-related crimes are complex and require an outside agency’s help because Denton police simply don’t have the “bandwidth” to handle them. He said there were also some aspects of the “trigger law” that state officials will need to address, including where the authority lies for investigations.
Texas’ “trigger law” banning almost all abortions is set go into effect Aug. 25.
But advocates for the reproductive rights resolution pointed out that it’s not just the current laws they need protection from but the ones that will specifically target women seeking abortions or ones that keep them from leaving the state to get one. As Rolling Stone reported on July 20, 11 Republicans from the Texas House of Representatives recently sent a letter to Dallas-based law firm Sidley Austin LLP, one of the largest in the country, warning them about its willingness to reimburse employees for abortion-related expenses.
“It has come to our attention that Sidley Austin has decided to reimburse the travel costs of employees who leave Texas to murder their unborn children,” the letter read, according to Rolling Stone, and went on to threaten the law firm “with criminal prosecution and the disbarment of its partners, among other penalties, over its pledge to reimburse ‘abortion-related travel and, if necessary, related legal-defense expenses’ for its employees.
“In the letter, Republicans went on to detail their plans to introduce ‘legislation next session that will impose additional civil and criminal sanctions on law firms that pay for abortions or abortion travel.’”
In her Friday summary, Hensley concluded by highlighting several more points:
- Staff will faithfully implement all council recommendations where they have the authority to do so.
- The city will not proactively engage in the unsolicited investigation, surveillance or collection of data related to persons, organizations or medical providers involving abortions or other reproductive-related services.
- The resolution recognizes that other law may limit implementation of the resolution and compels the city manager to implement its recommendations, except to the extent otherwise required by state or federal law.
- There are state requirements that limit the city manager’s authority to implement the resolution.
- Due to the existing state laws and the overlapping jurisdiction of other law enforcement entities, abortion is illegal in Denton, and violations can be fully investigated and enforced.
At the end of her presentation, council members thanked Hensley for taking on what council member Jesse Davis called “an impossible task.” He expressed his frustration with some council members who, he said, seem to be asking: “What extent [can we] drag our feet when it comes to enforcing the law?” “What extent can we limit the duty of a police officer?” and “What extent can we obstruct the law?”
“We are very much aware of that position you are in,” Davis said. “It is not your job to make City Council members respect the law.”
Council member Chris Watts also voiced his frustration and disappointment with council member Alison Maguire for introducing the reproductive rights resolution from an outside group during a two-minute pitch in a work session and not giving council time to discuss it with the city manager, city attorney or the police chief.
“I think it has caused a great deal of confusion, and I don’t think people know what is going on,” Watts said. “My comment is not about my own personal belief. … We are not a sanctuary city for that [abortion], and I hope that we haven’t misconstrued that.”
Watts stressed the importance of deliberating on important issues that affect everyone and not doing it “on the fly,” as he suggested they did with the reproductive rights resolution.
Maguire said she understood they would take some heat from people for introducing the resolution and claimed she did not expect Denton to become a sanctuary city for people seeking abortions and that the resolution is reflective of what they can do as a council.
“Abortions will continue to happen in Denton and everywhere else,” Maguire said. “If someone needs an abortion, it will happen.”
Hensley seemed to agree with the importance of taking a stance on an issue a majority of the country believes is unjust and should be legal, according to a June 13 Pew Research Center report.
“We are kind of ahead of other cities in at least putting it out there,” Hensley said.
Council member Vicki Byrd agreed that it was important for city leaders to take on a citizen-led issue and said they did their “very best to bring it to light” and that they “needed to have this conversation.”
It’s a statement council member Brandon Chase McGee touched upon when he stressed the importance of resolutions and how they act as a communication to other elected officials. He hoped they would communicate the will of the people to legislators in Austin and possibly “influence public policy.”
Mayor Pro Tem Brian Beck followed suit with other council members and thanked Hensley for doing her best to implement the resolution without violating state law and for following the will of the council.
“There has been some heated rhetoric, and I don’t think it is helpful,” Beck said. “We can approach it with good dialogue.”