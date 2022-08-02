City Manager Sara Hensley
At Tuesday afternoon's City Council work session, Denton City Manager Sara Hensley gave a presentation about the city's reproductive rights resolution and said she would not be able to implement many aspects of it because the city is limited by state law.

Hensley pointed out that the two main components of the resolution are restricting the use of city funds relating to abortion data and recommending a low-priority status for the Denton Police Department’s investigation and enforcement of abortion laws.

