MLK Rec Center

Ice, snow and slush is shown outside the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center. The city of Denton and Denton County have closed several facilities such as this one due to hazardous road conditions.

 Courtesy photo/City of Denton

The city of Denton and Denton County facilities will continue to be closed Thursday as an ice storm warning is still in place through 9 a.m. 

Despite ice melting in some portions of Denton County Wednesday, that water is expected to freeze again overnight and make road conditions dangerous.

