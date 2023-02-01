The city of Denton and Denton County facilities will continue to be closed Thursday as an ice storm warning is still in place through 9 a.m.
Despite ice melting in some portions of Denton County Wednesday, that water is expected to freeze again overnight and make road conditions dangerous.
City closures
— All essential staff, including police, fire, Denton Municipal Electric, public works and utilities personnel, will continue working Thursday. Remote services, like utility billing and municipal court services, will continue for most departments.
— Trash collection will continue to be suspended Thursday. The city landfill will open at noon Thursday. Trash-only curbside collection will be conducted on Friday and Saturday.
Next week, crews will collect trash and recycling per the usual schedule. They will not collect bulk or yard waste. Normal collection will resume the week of Feb. 13.
The Home Chemical Collection Facility will be open for chemical, appliance and recycling drop-off only on Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon and during regular hours next week.
— All recreation centers and parks facilities, including after-school programming, will be closed Thursday. The city libraries will be closed as well.
— Utilities customers can pay online, by phone, by mail and by dropbox. Customers call call 940-349-8700 to pay bills by phone or to report a utility service emergency or power outage. The Denton Municipal Electric outage map is available at www.dmepower.com.
— The municipal court docket for Thursday will be rescheduled to a later date. To speak with a court clerk, residents can call 940-349-8331. Payments can be made online or by mail.
— The Denton Enterprise Airport administrative offices will be closed Thursday. The air traffic control tower will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and the airfield will remain open 24 hours per day. Airport operations is available 24/7 at 940-349-7722.
County closures
Denton County facilities, including the Denton County Courts Building, will be closed Thursday. Road and bridge employees will continue monitoring road conditions, and Denton County will continue to publish weather alerts on its website and social media.
The Commissioners Court will convene as normal at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Denton County Administrative Courthouse.
Those concerned about property tax payments can send payments in by mail or pay online at taxweb.dentoncounty.gov/search/.
