Vote Here sign outside UNT's Gateway Center in 2020

A “Vote Here” sign stands outside the University of North Texas Gateway Center during early voting in February 2020.

 Emma Saldivar/For the DRC

The battle to put a polling location at the University of North Texas ended with a thud Tuesday evening nearly a month since news broke that one wouldn’t be provided for students, despite polling locations being available on campus since 2019.

Denton City Council members voted unanimously to put a voting location at the Wesley Foundation Center on campus at 1501 Maple St. for early voting and the May 6 election day.

Brandon Chase McGee

Brandon Chase McGee
Jesse Davis

Jesse Davis
Brian Beck

Brian Beck

