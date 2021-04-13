The Denton City Council directed staff members on Tuesday to find a contractor to repair damage caused by a winter storm in February at City Hall West.
And most of that conversation centered around Architexas, the company hired in June 2017 to produce conceptual designs of the rehabilitated property. It oversaw a $320,000 window replacement project there, but the rest of the renovation — estimated to cost about $7 million — remains on hold while city officials determine how it should be used and financed.
“We had engaged … Architexas before, but we engaged them at a pretty crucial stage in the process,” council member Jesse Davis said. “Are we crafting the [interior] demolition in such a way that we get a firm like Architexas? Are we able to go back to Architexas and let them ride herd over all this whole demolition [and] remediation process?”
In February, according to city documents, a fire-suppression line at City Hall West burst and flooded the building, where asbestos has been found. Also, water damage has led to mold growth throughout the building.
“Staff is recommending a couple of steps … to continue to protect the inside of the building from more potential [damage],” said Scott Gray, Denton’s director of airport, facilities and real estate.
The 1927 Spanish Renaissance Revival-style building, a Texas Historic Landmark, is about 24,600 square feet. It was renovated in the 1960s as Central Fire Station, in 1984 as a police station and in 1995 for the Planning and Development Department. It was vacated more than four years ago.
Similar to Davis, council member Deb Armintor asked if Architexas could remain involved in the project even though the city’s contract with that company has expired.
‘No mistakes are made’
“With the time they spent on City Hall West … we want to make sure no mistakes are made in historic preservation as we repair it,” Armintor said. “I would like to see Architexas consulted prior to even a request for qualifications to get their take on what they think should happen and shouldn’t happen regarding any kind of repairs.”
Interim City Manager Sara Hensley said that could require another contract with Architexas and such a move would prohibit the company from participating in the bid process under the state’s procurement laws. But Armintor insisted that staff members could ask Architexas if the firm is interested in that proposal.
“It’s important for me to leave that up to them,” Armintor said. “They can always choose not to provide any information in advance. Even though other firms might be right architecturally, [Architexas] is the only firm to do this work on City Hall West.”
However, Armintor was the only council member to support asking Architexas to produce a report on the current condition of the building. Meanwhile, requests for information and qualifications from prospective contractors will be solicited by staff officials.
“I think it’s important that staff also consult with the previous City Hall West committee, which as council member [Paul] Meltzer said was pretty clear in saying this should be a public-use space for the arts,” Armintor said.
In September 2018, a steering committee of 24 people, including now-Mayor Gerard Hudspeth and council member John Ryan, delivered a presentation about the project. The committee determined that the exterior of the building on North Elm Street should be preserved, that City Hall West should be repurposed for public use and that the east entry and original auditorium and firetruck bays should be rehabilitated.
‘Suggestions are not binding’
“We need to understand that this committee’s suggestions are not binding,” Davis said. “The final decision rests with the city.”
Following Tuesday’s council meeting, Davis clarified that he was not shoving aside the committee’s recommendations.
“I don’t think what I said was dismissive of the committee at all,” he said. “The recommendations we received from the committee were not financially feasible. It was essentially a business plan to operate the building as a performing arts center.”
And Meltzer also suggested during the meeting that the plan should remain the same.
“It would be in some form or fashion a cultural center,” he said.
He suggested reaching out to the three higher education institutions in Denton.
“They might have some interesting ways they may want to partner as well,” Meltzer said.
Hensley called it “a great idea.”
Kathleen Wazny — Davis’ predecessor in District 3 — served from 2017 to 2019 before she retired from the Denton City Council. She told the Denton Record-Chronicle that City Hall West should be used for the purpose the committee recommended.
“You can chase the future all you want, but if you don’t preserve these historic buildings, you have lost the meaning of history,” she said. “To ignore this important piece of Denton history is just a mistake. I’ve just kind of watched it languish.”
During their retreat in February, council members included the renovation and reopening of City Hall West as one of their budget priorities.
“To not make it a priority is to say that history is not important,” Wazny said. “This is already a historic landmark, and we are here in 2021 and nothing has been done. I think the city needs to put politics and personalities aside and come together and find a solution.”
Ryan suggested that City Hall West could be used for public and private purposes.
“That is what I would like to think about moving forward,” he said.
The 2018 committee report suggests that uses for City Hall West could include such events as weddings, corporate presentations, city meetings and museum displays. The report projects revenue for the renovated space could be about $416,000 in the first year, growing to more than $506,000 by its third year of operation.
The city would subsidize operations at $265,000 annually, according to the report.