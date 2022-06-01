The city of Denton is seeking community members who wish to make a difference by serving on boards and committees this year.
Board vacancies include members for the Airport Advisory Board, the Board of Ethics and Denton Police Department Chief of Police Advisory Board. Committee vacancies include members for the Committee on Persons with Disabilities, Health & Building Standards Commission and the Historic Landmark Commission.
Members serve a two-year term, up to three full consecutive terms (six years total) on any single board or commission. The Public Utilities Board is the only position that requires a four-year term, up to three full consecutive terms, Denton City Secretary Rosa Rios explained in an email Wednesday.
If a member serves the maximum number of terms allowed, Rios said they could apply for service on another board or commission and their term count will start over.
Applications are now available on www.cityofdenton.com and can be submitted via online. The deadline to apply is June 15.
“Applicants should be aware that if appointed, they need to be committed to attending meetings, and be willing to increase their knowledge base in specific areas of city government,” Rios said. “From a practical standpoint, their personal information, in part, will be subject to release under the Texas Public Information Act.”
Once they receive all applications, each City Council member will nominate one individual to a board, committee or commission and may nominate another one to an at-large seat.
City Council members will confirm all board and commission nominations.