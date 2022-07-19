Denton cannabis supporters have been waiting nearly a year for city leaders to pass an ordinance that directs city police to cite and release people for low-level marijuana offenses inside city limits yet outside the TWU and UNT law enforcement jurisdictions.
The ordinance seeks to eliminate all citations and arrests for possession of misdemeanor amounts of marijuana and paraphernalia and prevents Denton police from stopping and frisking people because they smell weed on them. It also protects city funds from being used to test THC levels of substances thought to contain cannabis. Such recommendations wouldn’t apply if police are investigating a high-priority felony narcotics crime or a violent felony crime.
And after Tuesday night’s public hearing, it looks like they’ll be waiting only a few more months for low-level cannabis prohibition to end in Denton — if Denton voters approve it.
The Denton City Council met Tuesday evening to discuss the petition for the ordinance and decided to kick it to the ballot box for Denton residents to decide in November.
“I absolutely support it going to the citizens,” Mayor Gerard Hudspeth said. “I absolutely think it won’t pass. That’s my job to have a pulse on the city of Denton, the entire city. That’s my job to understand the pulse of the city. And if I’m wrong, then I’ll be wrong. But if I’m right, you’re going to cause a lot of confusion.”
Hudspeth said that confusion has to do with the fact that police officers have to enforce state and federal laws, although they do have discretion when it comes to misdemeanor charges. He also pointed out that the jurisdictions for the University of North Texas and Texas Woman’s University police are different and stressed that he took an oath when he became mayor to uphold the city charter.
But as Robert Head, CEO of Blue Cord Farms and a founder of Hemp for Victory, a nonprofit organization that educates people about the benefits of cannabis for veterans, pointed out that the mayor also took an oath to represent the people of Denton and said that sometimes the bureaucracy — which includes city charters — is unjust and needs to be changed.
Head, a combat veteran, told council members he was there on behalf of Denton veterans and the 83% of Texas military veterans who support some form of cannabis legalization. He said that Denton veterans are using cannabis, which he claimed has reduced their need for medication prescribed by Veterans Affairs doctors.
Head said he lost members of his unit, killed on the front lines of Iraq from 2002 to 2007, but that he has lost even more of them due to overdoses and suicide since then.
“It’s ridiculous that it is getting to his point,” he said. “And I’m not saying that marijuana works for everybody. That’s OK. But you do have the right to choose your medication.”
He seemed to echo what all the supporters were telling council members: “Get out of the way” and let the voters decide.
“What we don’t want to see,” Head said, “is veterans getting pulled over, losing their jobs, losing their families, losing their pay from the VA for a felony charge just because they chose a plant over the massive amount of pills they’re getting from the VA.”
In November, the movement to deprioritize cannabis enforcement began gaining traction when the City Council agreed “they would discuss possible changes to how some marijuana and drug paraphernalia charges are handled within city limits,” the Denton Record-Chronicle reported in January.
A few months earlier, several likeminded Denton residents joined together under the Decriminalize Denton mantle, in hopes of convincing the City Council to codify Police Chief Frank Dixon’s unofficial cite-and-release policy for people caught with under 2 ounces of marijuana. In some ways, Dixon’s policy made sense to them, though at one point they did mention raising the limit to 4 ounces. Now they’re simply requesting cite-and-release for all misdemeanor marijuana-related offenses.
Their request comes at a time when a majority of states have some form of cannabis decriminalization, including Oklahoma, Arkansas and New Mexico, after the issue appeared on the ballot for voters to approve.
In April, New Mexico joined 17 other states that have recreational cannabis decriminalized. As NPR reported in an April 1 report, “As of midnight Friday in New Mexico, anyone 21 and older can purchase up to 2 ounces (57 grams) of marijuana — enough to roll about 60 joints or cigarettes — or comparable amounts of marijuana liquid concentrates and edible treats.”
But in Texas, it’s much harder for voters to get an issue like cannabis decriminalization on the ballot. According to the website of David Sloane, the self-proclaimed “420 Lawyer” whose billboards can be found on the outskirts of Denton, it’s up to the state Legislature, both the House and the Senate, to vote for the constitutional amendment to appear on the ballot for the majority of Texans who support it to vote on it.
“That means at least 100 Texas State Congressmen and 21 Texas State Senators must agree (on a joint resolution) just to have the measure put on the ballot,” he wrote. “Only then will Texas voters get to decide on a ballot measure.”
Since voters don’t have that power, cannabis supporters in places like Austin and Denton are turning to city leaders to pass ordinances that deprioritize low-level cannabis offenses until Gov. Greg Abbott or President Joe Biden follow through on their willingness to approve some form of decriminalization. A move by either politician doesn’t seem promising to cannabis supporters.
Turning to city leaders also faces its own hurdles, as Denton’s cannabis supporters discovered in January when the proposal that expanded protections for locals in possession of small amounts of marijuana failed to reach consensus, according to a Jan. 11 Record-Chronicle report.
Decriminalize Denton’s ordinance, the Record-Chronicle reported, sought to eliminate all arrests and citations for possession of up to 2 ounces of marijuana and the use of drug paraphernalia tickets in lieu of cannabis arrests. It also sought to keep Denton police from sending any suspected marijuana products for lab testing to determine potency in cases that didn’t involve high-profile drug trafficking and/or violent offenses.
Then-council member Deb Armintor brought the issue before the council in November and told the Record-Chronicle in January: “After all the good questions and points that my colleagues made in today’s discussion, I’m stunned and devastated that I was the only one to give direction for a vote on the actual progress that the people want and need.”
Two days later, Denton’s city attorney, Mack Reinwand, said the agenda item was posted without asking for council members to give direction, though they’re able to do so regardless.
Decriminalize Denton vowed the issue wasn’t dead and decided to take it directly to the voters as a petition. They created a petition for people to sign and offered the proposed ordinance for people to read.
The ordinance, according to the petition, seeks to end citations and arrests for misdemeanor possession of marijuana, which means no Class A or Class B misdemeanor arrests except in limited circumstances such as citations and arrests related to a high-priority felony level narcotics case or the investigation of a violent felony.
In every instance other than those described, Denton police may seize the marijuana if probable cause exists and then write a detailed report and release the individual if possession is the sole charge. They can, however, issue a citation for possession of drug residue or drug paraphernalia as long as it’s not in lieu of a marijuana possession charge, a Class C misdemeanor citation for possession of drug residue or drug paraphernalia in lieu of a marijuana possession charge.
The ordinance also directs Denton city staff not to use city funds to conduct tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) concentration testing or request, conduct, or obtain THC testing of any cannabis-related substance to determine violation of state law unless it relates to a high-priority felony narcotics investigation or a violent felony.
It doesn’t limit Denton police’s ability to conduct toxicology testing to ensure public safety, although they won’t be able to use cannabis or hemp odor for probable-cause search and seizure, except in connection to a high-priority felony narcotics investigation or a violent felony case.
Three months after the adoption of the ordinance and each year thereafter, the city manager or their designee must hold a public meeting with the City Council and offer a report concerning the implementation of the ordinance.
They needed about 1,750 signatures to bring the issue in front of the council, for the council to either adopt the proposed ordinance or vote to put it on the ballot for Denton voters to decide.
In July 8 Record-Chronicle op-ed, “Cannabis decriminalization is not only sensible but also what the people want,” Decriminalize Denton’s Nick Stevens wrote they “gathered signatures everywhere: the courthouse lawn, parking lots, Republican and Democratic polling locations, churches, bars, concert venues — wherever people were present, we wanted to share our vision of a better, fairer, freer Denton.
“We left no one behind and included everyone in the conversation,” Stevens continued. “Most Dentonites, no matter their ideology, were eager to sign our petition.”
They collected 3,000 signatures.
Only a handful of signees arrived for the rally in front of City Hall shortly before the Tuesday evening council meeting. Many of them spoke during the public hearing for the petition. All asked council members to put it on the ballot for voters to decide in November.
They shared stories of how low-level possession has affected them or someone they knew. Several pointed out the benefits of implementing the ordinance: keeping people from losing their jobs or housing due to a low-level possession charge to the message it will send to other Texas cities that are contemplating similar ordinances.
All of the council members agreed the voters should be allowed to decide.
Council members Vicki Byrd and Jesse Davis brought up their concerns for law enforcement. Byrd worried about the “smell test” portion of the ordinance, which will prevent officers from using it as a probable cause to investigate certain crimes.
Davis pointed out that law enforcement are sworn to uphold state and federal laws and can’t betray their oath.
Council member Chris Watts, the former Denton mayor, compared the decriminalization ordinance to the fracking issue that appeared on the ballot several years ago and agreed that voters should be allowed to decide.
Hudspeth discussed what he considered were holes in the ordinance since it didn’t take into account enforcement if found at parks and in school zones or with underage users. He also didn’t seem pleased with the fact that petitioners didn’t meet with Denton police to discuss the ordinance.
He also had a police officer on hand to answer questions about the difficulties of not having the “smell test” and how the ordinance could affect their investigations, which wasn’t made clear during the discussion other than to say that there may be some confusion and could pit “neighbor against neighbor,” as Hudspeth said.
November will determine if local residents agree with what Decriminalize Denton and other cannabis supporters told council members and numerous polls have shown: that a majority of Texans do want some form of decriminalization.