Denton cannabis supporters have been waiting nearly a year for city leaders to pass an ordinance that directs city police to cite and release people for low-level marijuana offenses inside city limits yet outside the TWU and UNT law enforcement jurisdictions.

The ordinance seeks to eliminate all citations and arrests for possession of misdemeanor amounts of marijuana and paraphernalia and prevents Denton police from stopping and frisking people because they smell weed on them. It also protects city funds from being used to test THC levels of substances thought to contain cannabis. Such recommendations wouldn’t apply if police are investigating a high-priority felony narcotics crime or a violent felony crime.

Council listening from dais
Denton City Council members listen during the Denton City Council meeting on Tuesday. 
Listening in council chambers
Attendees listen during the Denton City Council meeting Tuesday at City Hall. 
Deb Armintor with megaphone
Deb Armintor speaks to people attending the Decriminalize Denton rally outside City Hall on Tuesday. 
Decriminalize Denton's Nick Stevens
Decriminalize Denton board member Nick Stevens speaks to attendees during the organization's rally outside Denton City Hall on Tuesday. 

