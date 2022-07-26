Denton City Council chambers stock
Denton City Council Chamber at City Hall.

The decriminalization ordinance is heading officially to the Nov. 8 ballot for Denton voters to decide if citations and arrests for misdemeanor possession of marijuana should end within city limits and outside the jurisdictions of Texas Woman’s University and the University of North Texas.

On Tuesday evening, the Denton City Council voted unanimously in a special-called council meeting to allow residents to vote on the proposed ordinance.

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.