Six of Denton’s seven City Council members declined to further a transportation policy proposed by a vocal advocacy group during Tuesday’s council meeting.
The proposal, written by No Bus Cuts Denton, was pitched to the council by member Deb Armintor.
She said her colleagues were welcome to selectively support aspects of the proposal but she supported its three major tenets.
Council members Vicki Byrd, Brian Beck, Jesse Davis, Alison Maguire and Paul Meltzer, as well as Mayor Gerard Hudspeth, withheld their support.
If passed, the resolution would have called upon the Denton Central Transportation Authority to keep all fixed bus routes, cancel DCTA’s contract with New York-based Via Transportation and increase community involvement in the agency’s decision-making.
DCTA, as a public entity, has a governing body of five representatives elected by the cities it serves, as well as two representatives selected by Denton County. Its meetings are open to the public and agendas are posted online.
Despite that, No Bus Cuts Denton stated in a press release that “the failure of the DCTA to include the community in the decision-making process is the primary cause of the crisis that the DCTA now faces.”
That crisis, as the group sees it, is DCTA’s partnership with Via that produced the GoZone program. The program brought a fleet of vans to create a ride-hailing system similar to private industry models.
DCTA’s pursuance of that model, which might replace many of the traditional bus routes in Denton, in part led to Armintor’s Tuesday proposal.
“I don’t support this for one simple reason: We don’t have the data,” Hudspeth said Tuesday afternoon.
His colleagues echoed Hudspeth’s sentiment that it would be premature to push rapid changes at DCTA.
Even council member Maguire, who landed a seat on the DCTA board following backlash against her predecessor’s support for Via, stood against the proposal.
“I’m not willing to commit to ending the Via contract until viable alternatives are on the table,” she said.
Maguire said a bus driver shortage, fueled in part by rising pay for commercial drivers in private industry, and an aging DCTA fleet of buses mean it is not in a position to strike out on its own again at this point.
Davis pointed back to this past summer’s resolution passed by the City Council relating to the very issue raised Tuesday.
The resolution stated the council’s opposition to the elimination of traditional bus services for at least six months. DCTA’s board ultimately opted for a 90-day window instead.
Meltzer agreed it was most prudent to stick with the resolution currently in place. Beck said he supports many of the proposal’s goals, but he too would like to see some additional data and explore other options before agreeing to such a proposal.
Byrd, the final council member to speak on the issue, said she also couldn’t support the resolution at the time, but that she is incredibly suspicious of the privatization of public services.
A majority of council members would have needed to support Armintor’s pitch Tuesday before it could return to the council’s agenda for a more formal hearing.