After receiving community feedback on proposed improvements at Bowling Green and Villages of Carmel parks, Denton officials will present that information to City Council members on Tuesday during a work session.
No action will be taken during the meeting.
Villages of Carmel Park
Acquired by the city in 2018, the 6.5-acre site is at Edwards and Swisher Roads. Following a virtual meeting this month, participants suggested that such amenities as basketball and tennis courts be included in the master plan for the property and that the barn there be repurposed. They also shared concerns, according to city documents, about lighting and safety in the “heavily wooded area.”
Subsequently, the Parks and Recreation Beautification Board favored using the barn, added lighting and using sandstone boulders as a feature.
The city’s budget for improvements at the Villages of Carmel is $85,900. Denton Parks and Recreation officials couldn’t be reached on Monday for more information about the proposed project.
Bowling Green Park
The community park encompassing 18 acres on Bowling Green Street includes a playground, fruit orchard, community garden, picnic tables and benches.
A completed concrete trail, parking lot, lighting, pavilion and raised garden beds are part of the master plan for Bowling Green. Feedback from a Parks and Recreation Department virtual meeting, according to documents, showed that participants want trail connections to other parks, separation of garden plots, benches with backs, covered trash receptacles and other park amenities.
The city’s budget for improvements at Bowling Green is $62,800.
Conceptual designs for both projects are scheduled to be complete in August, but work may not begin for three to five years. Budgets for work at Bowling Green and Villages at Carmel are part of a Texas Parks & Wildlife Department grant program.
The work session is set for 2 p.m. Tuesday, followed by the council meeting at 6.