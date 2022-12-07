Brian Beck
Buy Now

Denton City Council member Brian Beck 

 Maria Crane/For the DRC

In the time since Denton voters overwhelmingly approved the decriminalization marijuana ordinance in November, city leaders have been chopping away at it, claiming several parts would not be implemented because of what they call state law issues and the local political clout who are not fond of the new ordinance.

District 2 council member Brian Beck did his best to alleviate the budgetary side of the ordinance, stressing the ordinance's requirement that city funds not be used to do THC testing if marijuana is discovered. 

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you