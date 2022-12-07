In the time since Denton voters overwhelmingly approved the decriminalization marijuana ordinance in November, city leaders have been chopping away at it, claiming several parts would not be implemented because of what they call state law issues and the local political clout who are not fond of the new ordinance.
District 2 council member Brian Beck did his best to alleviate the budgetary side of the ordinance, stressing the ordinance's requirement that city funds not be used to do THC testing if marijuana is discovered.
Beck presented a two-minute pitch to address this issue at the work session Tuesday afternoon.
“One stated avenue of resistance implementing the voter’s clear mandate was confusion by some leadership as to whether ordinances arising from citizens' petitions may or may not be able to create rules that have ancillary impacts on the budget,” Beck said in Tuesday's presentation.
But in a Wednesday afternoon interview with the Denton Record-Chronicle, Beck said it isn’t a budgetary issue and that the ordinance is simply requiring police to not send low-level amounts of marijuana for testing, similar to its requirement for police not to use marijuana odor as a probable cause.
Beck compared it to surgeons losing scalpels.
“In this case, a democratic process said, ‘Hey, we don’t want you to use that scalpel but instead use other scalpels. Please don’t use that tool.’”
To help alleviate issues with budgetary concerns, Beck proposed that council simply adopt the same ordinance as the Proposition B approved by voters, which would then lend “council power” to the ordinance.
Beck’s proposal didn’t receive a council majority to move forward. Council members Jesse Davis and Chris Watts and Mayor Gerard Hudspeth voted against it.
They all claimed that voters already had passed an ordinance, so there was no reason to adopt a similar one and said they would support the will of the voters.
“Supporting the will of the voters would be lending your support to what they decided,” Beck said in response.
