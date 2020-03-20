The Denton City Council voted 4-3 to cancel the May 2 municipal election and divided primarily over whether to lobby Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for another uniform election date.
Council members Paul Meltzer, Deb Armintor and Keely Briggs opposed a motion that combines the cancellation with an authorization to join other cities in the Texas Municipal League in lobbying for a date other than Nov. 3.
Abbott previously waived the May 2 uniform election requirement in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The waiver allows cities, schools and special taxing districts to hold their elections on Nov. 3.
Mayor Chris Watts said he talked with league representatives about concerns many Texas cities have over holding their nonpartisan elections together with the partisan election in November.
In addition, council member John Ryan said he was concerned that one or more of Denton’s races could require a runoff, which would push those elections into the holidays.
The cancellation doesn’t change the ballot itself, city officials confirmed. The candidate lineup for all five seats will stay the same: the at-large races in Place 5 and 6, the special elections for Districts 1 and 2, and the mayor’s seat.
For now, City Council hopefuls can tentatively plan on a fall race. The City Council also said it wouldn’t consider any new possible election dates after May 31 either way. In other words, the council could accept a new uniform election date that came earlier in the summer, if Texas cities are successful in lobbying the governor before May 31.
Several council members asked why either county elections officials or state leaders weren’t considering mail-in ballots for everyone. All Colorado voters cast ballots by mail, for example. City Attorney Aaron Leal said that change would require action by the Texas Legislature. The governor does not have the power to order that provision.
Meltzer pointed to the anticipated length of the pandemic as a good reason for making that change.
“We don’t know what the future is going to bring,” he said.