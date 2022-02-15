Proposed zoning changes in residents’ backyards were denied by the Denton City Council on Tuesday night following fierce opposition.
That does not, however, mean the development won’t proceed. Instead, it means developers will have to abide by the area’s current zoning.
The existing neighborhood, known as Deerwood, is northwest of North Loop 288 and is primarily accessed via Kings Row. Denton ISD’s Hodge Elementary School is located within the neighborhood.
Current zoning for two parcels on either side of the Deerwood neighborhood would change from standard residential zoning into planned developments.
Broadly speaking, rezoning those areas as planned developments would allow the city to hold developers to standards outside ordinary zoning in exchange for more flexibility.
During Tuesday’s meeting alone, nine speakers came before the council to tell members to deny the changes.
Their arguments covered the incompatibility of proposed homes with the existing neighborhood, possible drainage issues, density concerns and the landowner’s intentions, but arguments always returned to traffic safety.
Generally, homeowners in the neighborhood were worried that new homes built on undeveloped land would only add to an already dangerous traffic situation for an area that only has one entrance/exit.
That one choke point accommodates all traffic to and from the neighborhood each day, which includes the surges of parents taking their children to or from Hodge Elementary twice each day.
Jim Strange, the property owner, said he’d worked with locals, city officials and the Texas Department of Transportation to reconcile safety issues with his desire to build new houses on his land.
He told council members Tuesday he had entered into an agreement with a developer but wasn’t yet able to name who that would be or get into details of that arrangement.
Possible changes included another possible exit from the development, but that depends on the TxDOT granting approval because Loop 288 is under the agency’s control. Another proposal would be a dedicated lane where Hodge Elementary parents could idle while waiting to pick up their children.
Larry White moved into his home in the Deerwood neighborhood in 1995. He said he’s watched traffic pile up outside his home regularly over the years, and he’s worried about a rapid increase in people needing to use those same roads day in and day out.
“Cars are parked two deep to get into school in the morning from 6:30 until 8 o’clock,” he said by phone Monday.
He and many of his neighbors worry that development would exacerbate a problem that already exists.
“It’s a safety issue for people driving; it’s a safety issue for kids walking to school,” he said.
Property owners first pitched a similar development to the city’s Planning & Zoning Commission this past summer. All but one commissioner greenlit it on June 23, but developers backed off and City Council members postponed a full hearing indefinitely the following month.
City Council members ultimately denied the proposed rezoning application by a 4-3 vote Tuesday night.
Prior to that move, council member Jesse Davis motioned to approve rezoning with recommendations from city staffers. That included a provision that another exit from the development would have to be in place before developers could enter their first phase of construction.
No other council members seconded Davis’ motion, so it died without a full vote.
That means developers will be able to build in that area only under current zoning provisions. That could mean more than 300 homes going to that relatively isolated section of northeast Denton within the next few years, without guarantees of additional traffic safety measures because those additional measures wouldn’t be required by the city.
Some measures could still be taken voluntarily by the property owner and developers.