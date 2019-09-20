Beginning Oct. 1, Denton residents will need to opt-in to yard waste collection, including calling customer service to schedule a pick-up of yard waste.
For brush, such as large bush and tree trimmings, residents should call customer service at 940-349-8700 at least one day prior to their regular collection day to schedule a pickup.
Additional yard waste collection, such as leaves and grass clippings, are now by subscription only with two options: placing yard waste in paper bags for a $1 monthly fee, or in a yard waste cart for a one-time cart fee of $20 and a monthly charge of 50 cents.
Yard waste contained in plastic bags will not be collected. Paper yard waste bags are available at local hardware stores or retailers.
Call customer service to subscribe at 940-349-8700.