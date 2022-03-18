It’s 2022 and the next Cadbury bunny could be a two-year-old white polydactyl cat from Denton.
Will O’ Wisp is the only cat and the only Texas animal in the running to become the next Cadbury Bunny.
She’s a polydactyl cat, which is a genetic mutation that gives her thumbs on her paws. Will O’ Wisp was found as a kitten and became a rescue animal, having part of her tail amputated due to gangrene.
Adopted by Sarah Elkins, her caretaker, Will O’ Wisp recovered from the surgery, and from there, both she and Elkins developed a strong and loving bond.
“My late cat passed in a sudden manner, and I was extremely depressed,” Elkins said. “I saw Will O’s photo on Humane Tomorrow’s Facebook [page], and I had to meet her. It was an instant connection and I fell in love.”
Will O’ is running against nine other animals: three dogs, a horse, a bearded dragon, a sugar glider, a bird, a hedgehog and a llama.
She’s also getting local attention and will have a photo booth setup for people to take pictures with her Saturday. The Ostra Market, between Mellow Mushroom and JK’s Cocktail Lounge along Hickory Street, will have the photo booth set up from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m.
The contest ends Monday at midnight and the winner will become the next Cadbury Bunny in a national campaign.
Cadbury is donating $5,000 to the American Society for the Prevention of cruelty to animals, along with an additional $5,000 donation for every 5,000 incremental votes up to a total of $20,000.
Those wanting to support Will O’ Wisp in the competition can vote for her once a day on Cabury’s Bunny Tryouts webpage.