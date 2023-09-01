The Denton Black Film Festival is hosting two town hall meetings Thursday and Sept. 9 to discuss the upcoming Quakertown Project docuseries and raise funds from the community to help make it a reality.

The Thursday meeting is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Denton Civic Center. The Sept. 9 meeting is from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center in Southeast Denton.

