The Denton Black Film Festival is hosting two town hall meetings Thursday and Sept. 9 to discuss the upcoming Quakertown Project docuseries and raise funds from the community to help make it a reality.
The Thursday meeting is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Denton Civic Center. The Sept. 9 meeting is from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center in Southeast Denton.
Harry Eaddy, executive director of the Denton Black Film Festival, expects the formal program at the town hall meetings to last only 15 minutes with the rest of time devoted to a Q&A session.
Eaddy cited a recent documentary focused on the 1921 race massacre in the Tulsa, Oklahoma, Greenwood neighborhood, when a white mob killed hundreds of Black residents and destroyed the community known as “Black Wall Street.” Many Americans were unfamiliar with the history until it was mentioned in the HBO series Watchmen in 2019.
“Same thing is true in Denton,” Eaddy said.
They had talked with several people in the Black community who said they didn’t find out about the forced removal of Denton’s Quakertown neighborhood until they were older, Eaddy said.
One woman, who’s 82 years old, told them that she didn’t know about Quakertown’s history until she was married with children. She asked her parents about it, and they told her, “Why would we tell you?”
“They were almost embarrassed by it,” Eaddy said. “She never learned about it in school and was never told. Something happens in your family, and nobody wants to talk about it. And you know something happened of significant ramifications. But people don’t want to talk about it.”
The Quakertown Film Project will be a docuseries about a freedmen town within Denton that thrived for 10 years through Black self-sufficiency and progress, following the rule of law, only to have their “land and hopes ripped from them,” the Denton Black Film Festival explained on its webpage for the project.
It’s part of the city’s quest to remember and recognize Quakertown as part of the 100th anniversary of the freedman town’s forced removal at a time when Black Texans face challenges such as gentrification and laws limiting the teaching of racism in America’s past.
“Know history not to repeat it,” the film festival writes.
Led by North Texas filmmaker King Hollis, a Denton native, and his film partner Lindell Singleton, the docuseries will be filmed in Denton and feature never-before-seen footage and will be considered for streaming services. The projected cost for the film is $500,000, about $372,323 for production that includes crew, equipment, location and director’s fee and $119,600 for postproduction such as audio, editing and finishing.
In May, the Denton City Council approved $250,000 in funding for the production with support from the Denton Black Film Festival.
Hollis was on hand at that council meeting and pointed out that the Quakertown story is not only important to Denton and the history of Denton but also to the nation.
“It really represents not just struggle and conflict, it represents how people came together and overcame,” Hollis told council members. “[It’s] an example of where we are today in Denton. This City Council and the people of Denton have come together to make this a thriving community, and we would like to tell the story.”
The Denton Black Film Festival has also set up a GoFundMe page. So far it has raised about $1,000 of the $125,000 sought for the project.
“We invite you to help us tell this story by supporting our fundraising goal for the Quakertown Film Project docuseries,” the festival organizers’ fundraising page says. “With your help, we can preserve and spread the amazing story of Quakertown throughout Denton County and beyond — preserving its memory for generations to come.”
To help raise the rest of the funds, DBFF is also hosting the 100 Businesses Challenge at dentonbff.com/quakertownfilmproject. They’re seeking 100 businesses to donate $1,000 “in honor of preserving the stories that have shaped our community.”
“I’m trying to work with the business community as well because it is a community project,” Eaddy said. “This will be beneficial to the city of Denton from a tourism standpoint. The film will be a significant boost in tourism.”
Eaddy mentioned the docuseries is just another aspect of what community members are trying to do to remember Quakertown, from the memorial planned by Texas Woman’s University to the one being developed by city officials at the city park where Quakertown once stood.
He said it is important for people to remember. It offers a chance for the community to learn from its history, not only so it’s not repeated but also so that they can reconcile with what happened.
“In Tulsa, the Black community is still not operative and a mere shadow of what it used to be,” Eaddy.
The docuseries seeks to lift that shadow in Denton.
