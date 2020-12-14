What started off as an anonymous Twitter account has become a volunteer collective that has raised over $10,000 to bail out locally jailed individuals who can’t afford it.
Kellie Doucette, a senior at Guyer High School, started what became the Denton Bail Fund over the summer in response to local demonstrations protesting racial injustice following George Floyd’s death. Volunteers said they have spent $10,013 to help free nine people from both city and Denton County jails.
“To start the GoFundMe and see people really want to … help others is something I would’ve never expected,” Doucette said. “It was an amazing feeling to see how many people were donating every single day … hundreds of dollars from people who probably honestly didn’t have money to donate or were probably struggling financially because of the pandemic, still reaching into their pockets to help those in their community they know are less fortunate than they are.”
Doucette started the fund on May 31 just in case any local protesters found themselves in jail for breaking curfew and needed help posting bail after Denton imposed a curfew, citing protests in other cities.
“People donated with their own money in the Denton community,” Doucette said. “Once the night ended and no one got arrested, before Anjelica [Fraga] invited me [to start the Denton Bail Fund], I said I’d donate all the funds to the Dallas Bail Fund.”
Fraga persuaded Doucette to keep the fund local instead. The group posted its first bail in early August.
Bail is the amount of money those arrested for an offense must pay in order to be released until their trial. According to the American Bar Association, the purpose of bail is to ensure defendants will appear for all of their trial and pretrial hearings. The money is then returned to the defendants when their trial is over.
Fraga and Cindy Spoon, two local activists, found Doucette’s anonymous Twitter account and reached out to offer their support.
“I was outraged by all of the news we’ve been hearing about how the COVID pandemic is affecting incarcerated people who can’t social-distance and weren’t necessarily having the proper [personal protective equipment] at the time,” Spoon said. “People who are incarcerated often fall through the cracks. We wanted to take the initiative to support those people.”
Fraga said their volunteer effort consists of seven people. Ariel Newman and Sam Escalante said Thursday they joined to do their part to help mitigate the cycle of poverty exacerbated by the cash bail system and because they recognized jails were a hot spot for COVID-19.
“This is an issue I care a lot about like everyone else [here], and with the pandemic, it makes people a lot more vulnerable in jails in Texas,” Newman said. “At one point, 44 of the top 50 COVID clusters in the country [were in jails].”
The Poynter Institute, a nonprofit journalism school and research organization, reported the data in November. In that same newsletter, Poynter referenced a University of Texas report that found 80% of those who died from COVID-19 in Texas jails hadn’t been convicted of a crime.
A 52-year-old Denton County Jail inmate who died of COVID-19 in October had existing medical conditions and was booked into the jail in September 2019 to await trial for two local offenses. After the man’s death, Assistant Chief Barry Caver of the Denton County Sheriff’s Office said confinement exacerbates medical conditions an inmate may have.
Spoon emphasized that the money they’ve raised is to help low-income individuals who can’t afford to bail themselves or loved ones out of jail.
“If someone’s arrested and goes to jail for 30 days on a charge any of us on this call who have support networks can get out of in one night, they are forced to make really tough choices to get by,” Spoon said. “If a family has to choose [between] paying bail for the breadwinner of a household and paying a bill, they’re pushed to desperate measures.”
She said through the fund, they’re trying to help end the cycle of poverty and violence. In an article published in the American Bar Association’s Human Rights Magazine, John Mathews II and Felipe Curiel of The Justice Collaborative argue that the cash bail system has led to wealth-based incarceration, in which people of color and the less affluent end up waiting in jail while they await their trials. People can cycle in and out of jail because they can’t afford to pay old fines as debt grows from new ones, they say in their article.
“It’s not very fair for poor folks to sit in jail if they can’t get out,” Escalante said.
Spoon added the pandemic also has made it harder for someone jailed to be released on a personal recognizance bond — when a judge allows a defendant’s release if they promise to appear in court after taking into account whether they’re a risk to the community, are a flight risk, if the case is violent or not and their criminal history.
Gov. Greg Abbott’s 13th executive order related to the pandemic halted bail for anyone with prior convictions of violence or threats of violence and halted the release of prison inmates with prior violent convictions on electronic monitoring.
“In doing this work, we’ve been in touch with lots of lawyers, the magistrate’s office and sometimes go to bail bonds people,” Spoon said. “The overwhelming response is that this is so wonderful. … You know it’s critical when a bail bonds person tells us this, knowing we’re cutting into their profits a little.”
Sarah Morris, a criminal defense lawyer in Denton, said it’s been great to see the Denton Bail Fund helping people who don’t have the privilege of bailing themselves out of jail, especially because the people they help may not be able to show their appreciation in a monetary sense.
“The Denton Bail Fund has been absolutely instrumental in procuring some indigent clients releases,” Morris said. “They are actively trying to keep people from being detained longer than they have to be [and] working to make sure people aren’t being held just due to indigency.”
But the waters haven’t been completely calm for the Denton Bail Fund. Fraga said one of their biggest setbacks is the bureaucracy in paying someone’s bail: getting in touch with the right person, dealing with someone on the phone who doesn’t have the answers and having to pay a certain way.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers are a huge roadblock, too. When law enforcement agencies arrest someone ICE believes may be deportable, the federal agency then instructs the local agency to hold the arrestee for up to 48 hours so they can take custody.
“We get mixed information about Denton police’s collaboration with ICE,” Fraga said. “They like to say they don’t collaborate with ICE, but we’ve been told we can’t pay someone’s bail if they have an ICE detainer. We’re told if we do pay someone’s bail, we’re essentially calling ICE on them because the city and county jail will both hold the person for 48 hours and ICE pretty much always comes.”
Fundraising has also been difficult due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fraga said it’s been difficult to organize engaging fundraisers. Eventually, the money they have spent should return to them to help more people, but that can’t happen until after a person’s trial. Trials are still largely postponed in Denton County.
When asked if there are limits to their help, offenses or money, Fraga said they review everything on a case-by-case basis and that they don’t have charges that are a blatant no.
“We’re not the ones who decide who’s the risk,” Newman added. “Regardless of the charges, people who have money will be out on bail. We’re just trying to keep things equitable.”
She said anyone needing help can reach out to the group.
Spoon, Fraga, Newman and Escalante praised Doucette for starting the fund, especially since they’re young.
“I don’t necessarily know if I’m going to stay in Denton for college or go somewhere else but I know that no matter what, I’ll always support the community and Denton Bail Fund,” Doucette said. “Personally looking forward, I just want to help as many people as I can make bail, help a few families and get people home safely and not have to deal with the pandemic going on in our jail system.”