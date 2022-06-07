A Denton attorney who shot at her former boss after being fired surrendered her law license.
Petrina Lucretia Thompson is serving a four-year prison sentence for a charge of aggravated assault after the 2019 shooting.
Thompson, 55, resigned her license to practice as an attorney in February. The State Bar of Texas, which publicizes disciplinary actions against lawyers, reported her resignation in the June edition of its Texas Bar Journal.
According to state bar records, lawyer Marci Bridgett Martinez fired Thompson from her law firm on Nov. 15, 2019. Thompson then retrieved a gun from her vehicle and went back into the office, the documents said.
Thompson pointed the gun at Martinez and her assistant and fired the weapon but missed, according to state bar.
Thompson chased Martinez outside the building and down the street until a passerby stopped his vehicle and allowed Martinez to get in, the documents said.
Martinez declined to comment through her media relations team. Martinez fears for her safety whenever Thompson is freed from prison and has protested her early release on parole, media relations representative Ron Ray said.
Denton County police arrested Thompson nearby and found a loaded gun with an ammunition jam inside her car, according to the documents.
A jury convicted Thompson in July of two charges of aggravated assault. A lawyer for Thompson could not be reached for comment.