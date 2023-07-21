“Last week’s work substantially repaired the leak in the raw water line,” Denton Chief of Staff Ryan Adams said in an email. “Some additional work was needed that would take the line out of commission, so staff determined the best approach was to schedule that work in order to give the community several days’ notice ahead of the conservation request.”
There will be no impact on water quality, and water will be available for all essential needs, such as drinking, cooking and bathing.
The city has asked Denton residents to help alleviate the strain on the water supply until the issue is resolved. The city’s suggestions include:
Avoid washing cars, trucks and boats at home.
Refrain from draining or refilling pools, or filling new pools or ornamental fountains.
Use a broom instead of a hose to clear sidewalks, porches and driveways of debris.
Avoid watering lawns and landscaping. The city is asking residents to water deeply Sunday and Monday in order to avoid watering on Tuesday.
Tuesday’s repairs are anticipated to be completed by the end of the day. The city doesn’t anticipate any more conservation requests resulting from this repair work.
“Due to the ongoing use of pressurized lines, leaks develop from time to time during the course of normal operations,” Adams said. “This raw water line is in good condition, and we don’t foresee any ongoing issues.”
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.