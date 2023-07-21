McKenna tank
Buy Now

A city water tower stands in McKenna Park

 Al Key/DRC file photo

The city of Denton is asking residents to temporarily conserve water on Tuesday, July 25, while crews finalize repairs to one of the two raw water lines.

The repairs are fixing damage that occurred July 13, when one of the two raw water lines that feed water from Lewisville Lake to the Lewisville Lake Water Treatment Plant started leaking.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

0
0
0
0
0