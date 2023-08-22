A brush with kindness

Habitat for Humanity of Denton County was one of eight local nonprofits to receive $100,000 or more in grant funding from the city of Denton.

 Al Key/DRC file photo

Since Aug. 1, the city of Denton has announced several grant awards for local nonprofits as part of the American Rescue Plan Act to help them address the rising community need for services. Nine nonprofits offering affordable housing, health care, mental health services and child care will receive more than $100,000.

Earlier this month, the city announced that it was giving a total of $1.3 million in funds from the second half of the funding from the American Rescue Plan to Our Daily Bread, Together with Monsignor King Outreach Center, the operators of the Denton Community Shelter on Loop 288.

