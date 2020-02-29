Local residents demanded police body camera footage of the death of Darius “DJ” Tarver during a demonstration Saturday outside the Denton Police Department, calling for justice and transparency from police.
The slain student’s father, Kevin Tarver, has publicly disputed the narrative given by police of the Jan. 21 shooting, saying it doesn’t match up with the body camera footage he was shown recently.
“What [Denton police] put out there is a total fabrication of the truth,” Kevin Tarver said. “This is what we’re dealing with in Denton.”
Protesters’ signs called for accountability and transparency as well as justice for the slain 23-year-old University of North Texas student. As pedestrians walked past and motorists drove by, a group of as many as 40 protesters chanted in unison.
Xavier Gooden, 13, held a sign that read, “It could’ve been me,” referencing police brutality toward black men and boys.
Denton police said Jan. 21 that Darius Tarver advanced on officers down the stairs of an apartment building while holding a frying pan and meat cleaver when they responded to a disturbance call around 3 a.m.
Kevin Tarver said in the footage he was shown, his son appeared to be in his own world “in a state talking to God ... calling [for] ‘my heavenly Father.’”
“This is not someone who committed a crime,” said Tarver, who is a chaplain with the McKinney Police Department. “This is someone who needs help.”
Kevin Tarver said footage showed his son walking down the stairs toward officers and when he didn’t comply within a minute or two, they used a Taser on him. After that, he screamed and dropped what he had in his hands, Tarver said.
“He was on the ground for two to three minutes, and no one was trying to help him or arrest him,” Tarver said. “They were just yelling, ‘Don’t move,’ and [Darius] is still saying ‘my heavenly Father.’”
Tarver said footage then shows his son reaching for the frying pan, followed by a gunshot.
Darius Tarver’s roommates said a day after the shooting that their friend’s behavior had become “erratic” that week, noting his behavior had changed after a car crash injury.
Val Vera, of the Disability Inclusion Society in Denton, said people should recognize that Tarver may have been going through a mental health crisis following his injury.
Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon said Friday in a letter to Denton City Council that the department will release the footage after a Denton County grand jury reviews the Texas Rangers’ findings in their investigation of the shooting.
The letter also states the Texas Rangers have said the footage shouldn’t be released until all the investigation processes are completed “in the interest of preserving the integrity of the investigation.”
Denton resident Stephanie Radcliff said releasing the footage wouldn’t hurt the integrity of the investigation.
“It’ll show the truth,” Radcliff said.