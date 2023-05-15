Two Denton grassroots organizations have stepped into Bell County’s lawsuit against the city of Killeen over a misdemeanor marijuana decriminalization ordinance that mirrors Denton's and that nearly 70% of voters there overwhelmingly passed in November.
Bell County is seeking a temporary injunction against Killeen to prevent the city from enforcing its ordinance.
In the amicus brief filed Monday with the court, Decriminalize Denton and a new group called Denton Voters Against Intermeddling County Officials (DVAICO) argued that Bell County’s case could potentially have an impact, as “persuasive authority,” on future litigation challenging Denton’s decriminalization ordinance, which more than 70% of voters passed in November.
The Denton groups requested that the court dismisses Bell County’s lawsuit for two reasons: because county officials didn’t have authorization to institute the suit in the name of or on behalf of the state before filing the lawsuit, and because they have no “legal standing” to challenge Killeen’s ordinance under the Texas Constitution.
"Decrim Denton supports this amicus brief and is proud to put our name to it,” Deb Armintor from Decriminalize Denton wrote in a Monday afternoon email to the Denton Record-Chronicle. “Bell County's case against Killeen is completely groundless and has zero standing whatsoever. It should get thrown out for the lack of standing alone. Killeen's police chief is right to implement and enforce the people's decriminalization ordinance, and Killeen's City Council is right to defend it.
“Denton's police chief, city manager and city council should be doing the same with Prop B; and we expect Denton's newly reconstituted city council to see to it that they do.”
On Tuesday afternoon, the Denton City Council will be swearing in newly elected members Vicki Byrd, Brian Beck, Paul Meltzer and Joe Holland. Soon after, they will be discussing Proposition B as part of the 2 p.m. council work session. Beck, who was reelected to the District 2 seat, made a request for what he calls a 60-day implementation plan for Proposition B from council members.
On Monday afternoon, a judge in Bell County ruled against the county attorney’s office, which was seeking a temporary restraining order to prevent Killeen from continuing to enforce all of its decriminalization ordinance until the May 25 temporary injunction hearing, said Denton attorney Richard Gladden, who filed the friend of the court brief on behalf of Decriminalize Denton and DVAICO.
During the hearing, Gladden said he brought up the fact that the county needed the permission of the Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to pursue a civil case against the city of Killeen.
“When I brought that up, the assistant county attorney said that he had called and [an unidentified law enforcement official] at the Attorney General’s Office mentioned that they were familiar with what Denton, Harker Heights and all of these cities were doing with their marijuana ordinances but weren’t interested in getting involved since they have limited resources,” Gladden said. “They were already spending all of their time enforcing abortion laws in Texas through civil litigation and not interested in handling the marijuana stuff.”
At this point, it’s unclear exactly which parts of Proposition B the city of Denton has been implementing since November. The ordinance seeks to prevent police from arresting or citing for misdemeanor amounts of marijuana unless it is part of high-priority or violent felony investigation. It also prohibits police from using cannabis odor for probable cause and the city from using taxpayer money for THC testing.
In February, City Manager Sara Hensley shared that Denton police were still citing people for misdemeanor amounts of marijuana, despite the ordinance specifically prohibiting it. Hensley told council members in February, “I recognize the voters have spoken. I understand that, but we don’t have the authority.”
Shortly after voters approved a similar ordinance in Killeen, the Killeen City Council approved a moratorium to suspend its implementation. Then, in early December, the council voted 4-3 to amend it and remove the prohibition keeping police from using cannabis odor for probable cause. Several attempts by some council members had been made to amend Killeen’s ordinance, including one to lower the voter-approved 4 ounces, according to Dec. 6 report by the Killeen Daily Herald.
Under state law, possessing under 4 ounces of marijuana is a misdemeanor, punishable by a fine and possible jail time, while 4 ounces and over is a felony and punishable by a fine and prison time.
But unlike Denton police, Killeen police stopped making arrests for misdemeanor marijuana possession after voters approved their ordinance in early November, according to the Daily Herald.
Bell County Attorney Jim Nichols and District Attorney Henry Garza sued Killeen over the ordinance in April, requesting that the court rule on whether the ordinance that a majority of voters had approved is valid since it conflicts with state law, according to the Daily Herald.
A few days later, the Denton City Council moved a work session about Denton’s marijuana ordinance into closed session, after council member Chris Watts made the suggestion in light of Bell County’s recent lawsuit against Killeen. Mayor Gerard Hudspeth agreed, telling KERA News: “I don’t think the majority of voters wanted us to violate state law and spend tax money on legal fees versus fixing the streets, those sort of things.”
At the council's April 18 meeting, Armintor told her former City Council colleagues: “There is no good reason to postpone a discussion of enforcing a law that you all certified, that the public overwhelmingly voted for and that has not been successfully challenged at all.”
On Monday, Decriminalize Denton and DVAICO’s attorney Richard Gladden traveled to Belton, the county seat of Bell County, for the temporary restraining order hearing in the Bell County vs. Killeen case.
The visiting judge, Rick Morris, ruled against Bell County and denied the restraining order, which sought to prevent the city from enforcing the ordinance until the May 25 temporary injunction hearing.
"The judge denied it on the grounds that he did not see any eminent harm occurring over the next 10 days before the temporary injunction hearing will be heard," Gladden said.
It’s unclear how the May 25 hearing will affect the city of Denton now that a majority of council members seem to support full implementation of the ordinance.
District 3 council member Jesse Davis was recalled by voters on May 6 for refusing to support the voter-approved decriminalization ordinance, and his opponent Paul Meltzer, a former council member, won the council seat. Meltzer had made a campaign promise via Twitter “to enshrine the overwhelming supported Proposition B into ordinance so that it can be fully enacted.”
Gladden said some council members — Hudspeth and Watts — will probably claim at the Tuesday work session that the city will get sued over the Proposition B ordinance and lose millions of dollars in attorney fees.
"But this lawsuit in Bell County couldn’t even get a temporary restraining order," Gladden said. "It isn’t going anywhere unless the attorney general gets involved, and according to the assistant county attorney in Bell County, Paxton doesn’t want to have anything to do with this issue."
