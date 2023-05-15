Decrim Denton rally

Austin Zamhariri, executive director of the Texas Cannabis Collective, speaks during Decriminalize Denton's July 19 rally outside Denton City Hall. 

 Maria Crane/DRC file photo

Two Denton grassroots organizations have stepped into Bell County’s lawsuit against the city of Killeen over a misdemeanor marijuana decriminalization ordinance that mirrors Denton's and that nearly 70% of voters there overwhelmingly passed in November.

Bell County is seeking a temporary injunction against Killeen to prevent the city from enforcing its ordinance.

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

0
0
0
0
0