Decriminalize Denton hosted a town hall meeting on Saturday evening to discuss why Dentonites should support the cannabis ordinance before Tuesday’s Denton City Council decision on the ordinance.
The council is scheduled to decide what happens next after enough residents signed a petition to decriminalize misdemeanor levels of marijuana. The options are to approve the decriminalization ordinance or send it to voters to decide in November.
The ordinance would:
- Eliminate all citations and arrests for possession of misdemeanor amounts of cannabis.
- Eliminate citations for paraphernalia.
- Prevent police from using the “smell test” to stop and frisk for pot possession.
- Prevent the city from paying for THC testing of substances thought to contain cannabis.
Saturday’s town hall panelists included Deb Armintor, Nick Stevens, Stanton Brasher and Daryoush Austin Zamhariri.
The moderator asked the panelists several questions about their opinions on why Denton should support cannabis decriminalization.
Armintor told the crowd that cannabis criminalization is selectively enforced against people of color. Cannabis decriminalization is safer than most over-the-counter medications and will allow police to focus on public safety, she said.
“Decriminalizing cannabis won’t solve this problem of over-policing,” Armintor said. “It will certainly take away the time and money that we are spending to enforce the use of this, which is a harmless drug, and they would have more time to spend on crimes.”
Decriminalize Denton’s Nick Stevens told the crowd that 91% of Americans support a minimum of decriminalization and that about 83% of Texans also agree.
Stevens also said that both Republicans and Democrats in Texas are in favor of decriminalization. Stevens told the crowd that even Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller favors expanding marijuana use in Texas.
“There’s not much in Texas [everyone] agree with … with weed being the exception,” Stevens said.
The panel also discussed the stigmas and myths associated with cannabis use. All panelists agreed that being lazy and an increase in violence are some of the most common myths.
Another issue the panelists discussed is whether law enforcement, such as the Denton County Sheriff’s Department and university police at the University of North Texas and Texas Women’s University, would adopt the same ordinance if passed.
Stevens said the ordinance would not dictate what the city or county will do if the ordinance is passed but it will create a lot of pressure for other law enforcement to follow the same ordinance.
“If the city of Denton is going to decriminalize weed, it sure gives a lot more push to make sure UNT cops and TWU cops do the same thing,” Stevens said.
The panelists also spoke about their thoughts on the next step should the ordinance passes. Armintor said the focus would shift to helping city employees who are regularly tested for drugs, including the usage of marijuana.
“You can be strung out on opioids and be fine, but if you smoke pot, you can lose your job with the city,” Armintor said.
Stevens said that he would like to also focus on having access to expand the healthcare program for city staff that pays for them to go to the doctor to see if they qualify for Texas’s Compassionate-Use Program, which can benefit people with symptoms of PTSD.
“I know that we have a lot of city staff, police officers, and firefighters that have PTSD, or have cancer,” Stevens said. “Think about how much we can heal our own city staff and pay for their treatment. It’s a no-brainer.”
The group will also hold a rally in support of the petition at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the courtyard outside Denton City Hall.
“There’s a huge cannabis culture that has existed in Denton,” Zamhariri said. “It’s something that is not going to go away. Clearly, there are people in the community who are ready to spearhead this change, not just stand by to support it.”