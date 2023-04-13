The April 28 deadline to apply for the city of Denton’s $500,000 Art and Cultural Grant Relief Program is approaching for residents and organizations that qualify and need help recovering from the impacts of the pandemic.
Along with adopting the 2022-23 budget in September, the Denton City Council approved the funding of a one-time grant from funds made available by the American Rescue Plan Act and the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to support local art, music and cultural businesses over a 12-month period.
Denton’s Art and Cultural Grant website defines the arts, music and culture sectors as: “Individuals or organizations with programming that develops or promotes art in any medium (visual, performing, etc.), promotes music or musical performances, or preserves or commemorates historical events and local cultures. Examples include art museums, historical societies, theaters, local-access radio and television, festivals, musicians, and artists.”
The grant offers a maximum individual award of $15,000 and a maximum organization award of $25,000.
The application period began March 29 and will end at midnight April 28.
Individuals and nonprofit organizations must demonstrate an economic loss related to COVID-19 and must be within Denton. Recipients will have to show how they use the funds by submitting quarterly financial reports that detail how the money was used to sustain or support artists’ work and performances.
Performance reports will also be required at six months and 12 months.
“Art and culture plays a strong role in Denton’s identity. The city has a long history of supporting artists and nonprofits in this field,” said Laura Behrens, Denton’s assistant director of procurement. “The art and cultural relief grant recognizes the negative impact COVID-19 has had on this community due to closures and the cancellation of events and also recognizes the importance of supporting the recovery of a community that means so much to Denton.”
Behrens said the city hosted an informational workshop for artists and nonprofit organizations on Wednesday evening at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center to provide information about the grant and the steps that will be taken to determine eligibility.
According to the presentation Wednesday evening, several steps will occur before funding is received later this fall.
Eligible applicants include:
Individual artists who are 18 or older, live in Denton and whose primary mission is within the arts, music and culture sector. They will need to submit their 2019 federal income tax return and a statement of work showing that they derived a portion of income from independent contractor artistic activity as of March 1, 2020, and a portfolio of published or publicly displayed works or performances.
Nonprofit organizations that are recognized by the IRS with a 501(c)3 or 509(a) tax-exempt nonprofit status in good standing and that have been operating for two years minimum as of March 1, 2020, and are actively producing programs that are open to the public.
They must also be based in Denton with primary services in the city. Their primary mission and operations must be within the arts, music and culture sector and the primary presenter/producer of the work. They will need to submit a 2019 Federal Income Tax Return
(990).
Eligible expenses include:
Salary and benefits
Rent or mortgage payments
Professional services: paid services for artists, musicians, performers, training and development fees for programs or classes
Technology and software updates/upgrades used to host virtual events