Soul Art

People read poems and view art at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center in July 2021.

 DRC file photo

The April 28 deadline to apply for the city of Denton’s $500,000 Art and Cultural Grant Relief Program is approaching for residents and organizations that qualify and need help recovering from the impacts of the pandemic.

Along with adopting the 2022-23 budget in September, the Denton City Council approved the funding of a one-time grant from funds made available by the American Rescue Plan Act and the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to support local art, music and cultural businesses over a 12-month period.

Download PDF Art and Cultural Relief Grant presentation

