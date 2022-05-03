A new cold storage project in Denton will add to North Texas’ industrial building boom. The Denton project is estimated to cost more than $52 million. Construction is set to begin next month off of Corbin Road.
A Dallas developer is teaming up with a global investor to build more than a dozen cold storage facilities.
And the first project by Dallas’ Barber Partners LLC is a more than 300,000-square-foot project in Denton. The $52 million-plus industrial project is scheduled to start construction next month on Corbin Road in Denton, planning documents filed with the state show.
Designed by Dallas architect Ware Malcomb, the building will open next summer.
It’s one of 15 cold storage warehouse projects planned by the partnership between Barber Partners and Bain Capital.
The venture plans to invest a half billion dollars in the projects during the next few years.
Along with the Denton project, Barber and Bain plan to add several other development sites in the next few months.
“Our team has successfully developed ground-up construction of commercial investment properties for a very long time, and we are experts at delivering first-class products to meet tenant/consumer demands,” developer Patrick J. Barber said in a statement. “There is no question that there is an enormous need for new, modern cold storage facilities — even before COVID, the consumption of prepared and frozen meals was rapidly on the rise.”
Demand for refrigerated warehouse space has soared in the past two years, with several projects in the works in North Texas.
Jones Lang LaSalle’s Trey Morsbach and Will Mogk advised Barber Partners in the agreement with Bain Capital. Barber Partners has a track record of working on industrial and multifamily properties.
With more than 57 million square feet of warehouse space on the way in North Texas, Denton has attracted an increasing number of industrial projects.