Denton’s resident cryptocurrency miner Core Scientific announced Wednesday that it will file for bankruptcy protection due to low bitcoin prices, high energy costs for bitcoin mining and a $7 million unpaid debt from one of its biggest customers, according to a Reuters report.
City of Denton spokesperson Stuart Birdseye and General Manager of Denton Municipal Electric Tony Puente released a shared statement after the announcement:
“The City of Denton and Denton Municipal Electric are aware of the filing. We don’t anticipate any changes to the Core Scientific’s Denton facility operations as they work out the restructuring. The City continues to monitor the situation.”
When Core Scientific’s stock plummeted earlier this year, the Denton Record-Chronicle reported that bankruptcy could increase rates for Denton Municipal Electric customers, in addition to the 13% rate increase being planned in 2024 and 2026.
The Denton City Council approved contracts with Austin-based Core Scientific in August 2021. The company agreed to build a 300-megawatt blockchain data center on 31 leased acres near DME’s Denton Energy Center, helping offset the $7 million in annual debt payments Denton will pay for the next 30 years.
