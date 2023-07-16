It can be tricky to navigate Denton’s one-way streets.
There were more than 500 one-way-street related crashes in Denton from Jan. 3, 2022, to July 11, 2023, according to data provided by the Denton Police Department.
The one-way thoroughfares include Oak, Hickory, Locust and Elm streets.
Commuters in Denton will need to recognize the one-way road signs. The signs are visible and will have a rectangular black background and a white arrow indicating which way traffic should flow — they’re usually at a traffic stop light or stop sign.
If cars on both sides are parked facing one direction, you’re definitely on a one-way road.
Some traffic stops and streets will have a “Do Not Enter” sign indicating to commuters that the lane might be a one-way street.
Choose the lane with the fewest hazards when driving on one-way streets with multiple lanes, which is often the middle lane of a one-way street when available.
Drivers exiting a one-way street need to look for signs to indicate whether or not they’re turning into a one-way or a two-way street.
When there are multiple lanes, use the right lane for making right turns and the left lane for making left turns.
Watch out for vehicles driving the wrong way on a one-way street. When you see one, don’t panic — instead, slow down and try to get the driver’s attention by honking the vehicle horn and flashing vehicle headlights at night. If the driver is still driving the wrong way, pull over to a safe area and let the wrong-way driver pass.
Featured Local Savings
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.