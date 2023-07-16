One way
Buy Now

Locust Street in downtown Denton is just one of many one-way streets around the city.

 Juan Betancourt/DRC

It can be tricky to navigate Denton’s one-way streets.

There were more than 500 one-way-street related crashes in Denton from Jan. 3, 2022, to July 11, 2023, according to data provided by the Denton Police Department.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

0
0
0
0
0