An apartment community is being built near Mockingbird Lane — but it doesn’t come without some controversy.
“I’m excited about the plans to make this stretch of Mingo a pedestrian thoroughfare with ADA and bike access and connectivity to downtown and beyond,” council member Deb Armintor said Wednesday. “I’m also excited about the growth of this spot for attractive apartment living with access to area amenities. The zoning or the new apartments that came before us last night is much improved over the SUP [special-use permit] for this project that came before us originally, so I was looking forward to voting ‘yes’ to it last night.
“Unfortunately, I had to vote ‘no,’ because the city attorney stated that it would be off-posting for council members to address the public’s concerns about train noise in this area as part of our deliberations, and the possibility of a train noise ‘quiet zone’ in that area.”
One resident, city officials said, complained about train noise from a Union Pacific Railroad line.
“I obviously understand that we couldn’t vote on a quiet zone at last night’s meeting, but I still don’t see why we couldn’t discuss it as a public safety and quality of life concern, which are concerns that we’re allowed to discuss in deliberating on an SUP,” Armintor said. “It was for that reason that I sadly voted ‘no’ to the project. Today, I put in a request for a staff report on what it would take for council to institute a train-noise quiet zone for the train tracks along Mingo in light of all the residential development that will be coming there, and in light of area residents’ complaints about train noise.”
The development is planned for a 10-acre site west of Mockingbird and south of Mingo Road, with plans for six buildings with 149 units, one clubhouse and 250 parking spaces.
“There was a public speaker who called in who mentioned the effect on train noise on her hearing,” Mayor Chris Watts said. “She talked about train noise on how that affected her and children. One of our council members attempted to start talking about quiet zones around there. We have been talking about that for 10 years. Quiet zones were brought up, so they weren’t going to vote for it.”
The council member Watts was talking about is Armintor. But council member Keely Briggs, who’s in a runoff for mayor with fellow council member Gerard Hudspeth, also voted against the project during Tuesday night’s City Council meeting. She did not return a message seeking comment.
“The gist of it is the rail noise is concerning for people who are future residents,” Hudspeth said. “That’s my issue.”
Mayor Chris Watts agreed. He and Hudspeth, Jesse Davis, John Ryan and Paul Meltzer voted for the project.
“The trains are there, and they are running 30 a day,” Watts said. “I don’t know what quiet zones have to do with the apartment community. It was one person who called. The city of Denton has had quiet zones in the works for a decade. I think the concerns weren’t so much about the apartments than the railroad. They can vote for whatever they want. I just don’t understand their rationale.”
The property will not “adversely” affect the safety of residents and the city, documents show. It was not clear Wednesday when the project is expected to be completed.