Some Denton City Council members question whether biosolids are safe, but those byproducts are still being used in Dyno Dirt — compost, soil blend and mulches created and sold through a city program.
“It’s a very small group of people who are concerned about the products we offer,” council member Jesse Davis said. “There are places in the world where biosolids have been prohibited for use for human consumption. We take the biosolids and … compost it to dirt. And we put that on park lawns and have used it on parks.”
The issue was raised during a council meeting on Oct. 27 to “provide staff direction regarding an evaluation of regulatory sampling information for Dyno Dirt and an overview of non-regulated contaminants in biosolids.”
Biosolids are nutrient-rich organic materials from domestic sewage treatment, according to the city’s website. Once treated, they can be recycled and applied as fertilizer.
“Dyno Dirt is the city brand name for what scientists call biosolids — a mix of human feces, [or] ‘sewage sludge,’ with all the chemicals that we ingest and expel, from birth control to antibiotics, and ‘green waste,’ which is whatever yard clippings anyone throws away, together with all the pesticides people choose to put into it,” council member Deb Armintor said in an email. “All of this gets processed and sold back to the public for money as a soil enricher.”
City officials consulted two people — research professor Sally Brown of the University of Washington and Ben Davis of Renda Environmental — on the safety of biosolids.
“Dr. Brown and Mr. Davis have evaluated sampling and operational data provided by staff, which includes data on all regulated contaminants from sampling conducted over the last approximately 25 years,” city documents show. “Both researchers have provided letters regarding their data evaluations and suggestions.”
In Brown’s letter, she insists the biosolids Denton officials use are safe.
“The safety of municipal biosolids is often a concern for people who have been taught since early childhood that it is critical to wash your hands after you go to the bathroom,” she wrote. “Untreated human and animal wastes has been a significant source of disease. While untreated human wastes and animal wastes both harbor pathogens, regulations requiring sufficient treatment of human wastes prior to land application has effectively eliminated this material as a cause of concern for disease transmission.”
Ben Davis agreed.
“It is apparent the Dyno Dirt product routinely satisfies the standard for ‘excellent quality’ with a very large gap between the test result and the upper limit of this standard, apart from Arsenic in the late 1990’s, when the material exceeded this upper limit for one testing interval,” he wrote in his letter to city officials. “Since that time, it appears the City has rectified this issue through its pretreatment program.”
But Armintor had a different take.
“I was very disappointed to see in a recent City Council meeting that two industry specialists were asked to speak to us to give what I considered to be advertisements for biosolids, using the public’s time,” she said. “I am very disappointed that this is what a council majority currently wants, and I hope that changes.”
According to city documents, staff members “conducted extensive research” on identifying “an external expert or experts” to evaluate Dyno Dirt sampling data.
“Since one of the issues of concern is the presence of unregulated contaminants, staff also sought out individuals knowledgeable about the topic of risks associated with nonregulatory compounds in biosolids.”
That led them to Brown and Ben Davis.
“Staff contacted both individuals and asked them to review Denton’s regulatory sampling data and to also discuss the broader context of risks associated with contaminants with no current or proposed regulatory standards (which are currently not sampled for in biosolids, Dyno Dirt or Dyno Soil) based on their research and experience,” according to the city.
Jesse Davis called concerns about biosolids a nonissue.
“It’s not contentious. ... Some people call themselves environmental watchdogs in other places and equate that to here,” he said. “It’s just not a concern. It’s just everyday sewage.”
But Armintor questioned the evaluation process. So did Jon Hohman, a recent candidate for District 2 on the City Council who didn’t make it into the runoff.
“My thought is: If you’re fully aware of the regulations around biosolids and how the biosolids our city produces pass those regulations, is it not biased to ask an author of those exact regulations about their safety?” Hohman said in an email. “Would you expect the author to implicate herself if there were a conflict in the safety? Does it not sound like the fox guarding the henhouse to you?”
Brown is “a well-known researcher” on municipal biosolids, city documents show. Ben Davis was chair of the Sustainable Residuals Use Subcommittee for the Water Environment Federation’s Residual and Biosolids Committee.
Terry Naulty, the city’s interim director of water and wastewater, said in an email that Denton biosolids are safe.
“Federal and state standards and management practices for biosolids recycling were developed from a detailed scientific risk assessment completed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA),” he said. “Input included research and expertise from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and premier universities including the Universities of Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maine, Michigan, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Oregon, Vermont, Washington, and Colorado State, Ohio State, Penn State, and Cornell Universities.
“Denton’s Dyno Dirt products meet the criteria for Class A Biosolids,” he said. “To meet these requirements, Dyno Dirt products undergo rigorous testing to ensure that both biosolids and finished compost meet the requirements of [the] Texas Administrative. Dyno Dirt products are tested bimonthly for arsenic, cadmium, chromium, copper, lead, mercury, molybdenum, nickel, selenium and zinc.”
More data is available at bit.ly/3pfsNBB.