Unity Village

Unity Village was the first village built in Bellingham, Wash., by HomesNow! Not Later volunteers using their own custom design/blueprint. Unity Village has been operating since August 2019.

 Courtesy photo/HomesNow! Not Later

Jane Piper-Lunt had a dream: to build Denton’s first tiny house village for the homeless people she has been serving as part of the nonprofit Denton Basic Services Center.

Piper-Lunt has provided water and food to the unsheltered community at various spots around town. She’s helped people get into hotel and motel rooms. She has a family of six in a motel room right now that DBSC has been trying to help get out of the cycle that keeps them trapped in motels, where affordability often means $1,600 a month.

Jane Piper-Lunt
Buy Now

“Hitting rock bottom is not how you solve homelessness,” says Denton Basic Services Center founder Jane Piper-Lunt. “It is love.”
Chris Watts

Chris Watts
Vicki Byrd

Vicki Byrd
Jesse Davis 2023

Jesse Davis

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags