In its original intent, members of Denton’s Committee on Persons With Disabilities say the Denton Police Department’s Take Me Home Program is a good thing, but they have concerns that people with ill intentions could take advantage of the program or a high-risk person could be returned to a home where they may be facing abuse.
Members of the committee say they want to see more vetting for people registering someone in the Take Me Home Program, a local initiative from a national program meant to quickly recover missing people.
Local disability rights activists shared concerns in August that the program, established in Florida to recover missing children on the autism spectrum, will increase policing among the disabled community and worried that Denton residents could take advantage of the program in an ill manner. Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon emphasized that this program would only be to recover people reported missing who are considered high-risk — people with autism, dementia or Alzheimer’s.
The Take Me Home Program was developed by the Pensacola Police Department to allow guardians to share physical information as well as the likes and dislikes of their children with police departments so that police would have that information handy if the child went missing.
“There’s an inordinate amount of time, a time gap where [responding officers] ... have to find out their descriptors, what they look like, what they’re wearing, where they might be going ... and what the Take Me Home Program does is it shrinks that time,” Dixon told committee members Thursday. “You have real-time intelligence from the time the 911 call was placed to the time the officers are being dispatched where they know that the missing child likes bodies of water, so immediately one officer is responding to the house, the other responding officer ... will look for bodies of water around the residence.”
Dixon said the program is voluntary, so people can opt out whenever they want. He later clarified to members that a young adult who’s registered by a parent when they were a minor can opt out once they’re 18 years old. The information can be accessed only by public safety personnel in case of an emergency when a high-risk person goes missing.
While members of the police department said they spoke with parents of children with autism and the University of North Texas’ Kristin Farmer Autism Center, Dixon said he doesn’t know if any of the adults they spoke with are people on the spectrum.
Vetting guardians is one aspect a few members wanted to know more about. Sonja Redwine, a member of the committee, wanted to know if the department vetted the guardians’ statuses on the front end when they register a loved one or if that vetting process happens only when an emergency is called in and officers start to look for the missing person.
“The purpose [of this program] is only to bring people back when they’re missing, so the likelihood of someone with ill intent wanting to sign someone up with info that’s only going to be used when they come up missing is pretty negligible,” Dixon said. “What we don’t want is to make it prohibitive where people feel like they’re being overly scrutinized and we get into HIPAA-related items of trying to prescreen them to the point where now you have to prove to me that your child is important enough for us to allow them into this program.”
John Wier, another committee member, wanted to know if people registering someone can be interviewed.
“I wonder if it would be possible, or even better, if when a person signs someone up online ... if on that submission, there’s an interview in person to either view documents proving their legitimacy to sign the person up,” he said. “Because it might not be a parent. It could be a nephew or a niece ... and they have the documentation that shows that they’ve taken over guardianship.”
Dixon said he’d talk to the department’s legal counsel to see if they could do that. He said his only concern is that some people would decide that’s too much to do and it would prevent them from registering someone for the program.
He also addressed concerns members have shared that a high-risk person could be returned to a home where they’re being abused.
“Without this program, you still have the ability for someone to call in a missing person that’s trying to flee a residence because of some kind of neglect or abuse,” Dixon said. “The scene investigation goes to determining that very thing. That happens on a daily basis now. We found out the family dynamic. ... The dispatchers are running background history on the residence — have we gotten calls out here before for family disturbances or actual violence?”
Committee members and Dixon also touched on training regarding officers speaking with people with disabilities, and he acknowledged the department needs more.
“I know in the example that you provided, with the 19-year-old male who entered the home, the officer had experience with a family member who was on the spectrum, so [they] recognized some of those things,” Redwine said. “So what are you doing, or maybe what has already been done, as far as training your officers on how to best respond to individuals with a variety of disabilities?”
Dixon said they haven’t gotten into that type of training, but that they are looking.
“That’s going to probably have to be something that we collaborate with you all about because there’s not ... a broad range of training with law enforcement on persons with disabilities, whether that be learning, cognitive, across the board,” Dixon said. “So that would be an interesting prospect for us to collaborate on, bringing you into the police department to help into that endeavor, because that is one place where I think we could do better.”
Committee Chairman Val Vera said the program works for its original intent in getting children with autism home safe, but the concerns and questions come when the program takes a broad approach and encompasses other disabilities.
“I think the voice of the disability community as a whole definitely needs to be involved if this program is going to be put in a broader scope,” Vera said. “I think the narrative needs to be that it’s for families and parents [of people on the spectrum]; it’s not necessarily for disabled children and kids.”