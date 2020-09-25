The Denton use-of-force ad hoc committee voted to recommend changes in accountability and transparency — but isn’t recommending specific changes to the Denton Police Department’s use-of-force policies.
The committee, formed in June by the Denton City Council to review the police department’s policies following nationwide demonstrations against police brutality, met for the final time Thursday to review a draft of the recommendations and ideas they’ve agreed upon for the department.
Although the committee isn’t recommending specific changes to policies, conversations over the past two months focused heavily on officer wellness, continued training on communicating with diverse populations, and an increase in transparency and accountability through a public, user-friendly database.
One recommendation that drew discussion Thursday is encouraging city officials, including Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon, to acknowledge or issue statements reaffirming the sanctity of life if use of force results in death.
“I like the language [of the recommendation],” said Yancy Green, a Denton Police Officers Association representative. “[But I wanted to add], if the chief or whomever should give that statement, it should be in conjunction when the investigating department is actually giving their statement.”
LGBTQ community representative Kamyon Conner said the department should make a statement on the sanctity of life soon after someone’s death, but Green said his concern is that the chief could be giving that statement in a situation in which police shoot and kill a school shooting suspect who has hurt several people.
“I don’t think it would be wise for the chief to go out and say we value the sanctity of human life after we actually just killed a suspect or done whatever we need to do with a suspect that just took innocent children’s lives,” Green said. “I think the public will say, ‘Well, now [the department’s] valuing the suspect’s life as opposed to the children’s life.’”
A community oversight board is the most notable recommendation from the committee. The committee voted 10-6 for an oversight board — with one abstention and absences from two other members.
Members voted for an advisory board to the chief regarding use of force, but City Council will ultimately have to pass an ordinance to establish the board and establish criteria to serve and the board’s duties. Members of this board likely would have access to confidential information and receive training on the Denton Police Department’s policies.
The makeup of the committee also would be up to City Council, such as civilian only, sworn law enforcement personnel only, or a combination of both, as another Denton law enforcement official recommended last week.
The recommendation also includes that the advisory board would meet twice a year, which Conner shared concern about. She said meeting quarterly would probably be more viable for members to get past the learning curve.
“I don’t think that there’s any concern with even doing it quarterly,” City Manager Todd Hileman said. “I think it’s more just an issue that, in a good way, there’s just not a lot of volume [of reports] for the police department to review, but if we want to recommend it and make it quarterly, I don’t think anyone’s opposed to it.”
Regarding training, a draft with the committee’s shared themes shows members were impressed by the amount of training officers receive but want to see an increase in the frequency of training related to mental health, cultural diversity and engaging with people with disabilities.
The City Council will hear the committee’s recommendations during a luncheon on Oct. 5.