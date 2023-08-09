Past the storm
Clouds complement some Texas primrose on the side of Loop 288 as Denton dodged a bullet on April 12, 2022, with severe thunderstorms staying south of the county. A $992 million widening project for the loop is in its planning stages.

 Al Key/DRC

The deadline for Denton residents to review and comment on a $992 million construction project that could displace dozens of residences and businesses on Loop 288 is Friday.

Public comment must be received on or before Friday for the Texas Department of Transportation to consider it before the next design refinement.

Loop 288 project location map

The proposed project location for TxDOT's Loop 288 construction is shown in a map provided by the city of Denton.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and bcolombo@dentonrc.com.

