A $992 million widening project for the loop is in its planning stages.
TxDOT held a meeting on July 27 to share details of the proposed project.
It proposes reconstructing and widening a stretch of Loop 288 between Interstate 35 and U.S. Highway 380 from four to six lanes. It would also construct two frontage lanes in each direction, a 10-foot path on the north side and a 6-foot sidewalk on the south side.
To complete the project, TxDOT will require a total of about 329 acres. This would mean 35 residential, 23 outbuilding and seven commercial displacements.
The project would also include construction in streams, wetlands, floodplains, historical markers, public parklands, cemeteries, archeological sites and potential hazardous material sites.
TxDOT states that the project is necessary to meet future travel demands brought on by projected population growth and traffic volume.
How to comment
At the Keep It Moving Dallas project website, residents can review materials such as environmental documentation and studies that TxDOT has conducted. These are also available to view in person at the Dallas District Office, 4777 E. U.S. Highway 80 in Mesquite.
To provide comment on the proposed construction, residents can leave a voicemail at 940-202-9015, fill out a contact form or send a letter before Aug. 11. TxDOT suggests addressing the letters as such:
TxDOT Dallas District Office
Attention: Nelson Underwood
4777 East Highway 80
Mesquite, TX 75150
Next steps
With the public comments in mind, TxDOT will refine its project design. Then, in spring 2024, it will hold another public meeting.
After the second meeting, TxDOT will once again refine its design until fall 2024.
In early 2025, TxDOT will hold a public hearing. This is a more formal presentation that is designed to gather public comments for an official public record before a final decision.
TxDOT will begin acquiring land in summer 2025. The project is anticipated to be ready to let, or determine which contractor or company will complete construction, in 2028.
