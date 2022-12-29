Denton City Council member Vicki Byrd met with resident Pam Spooner shortly before Christmas to discuss her support of closing Bell Avenue for Texas Woman’s University.
Byrd invited the Denton Record-Chronicle to attend her meeting the morning of Dec. 21 with Spooner at Zera Coffee near downtown.
Spooner had appeared at an early December council meeting to voice her opposition against closing Bell Avenue to vehicular traffic.
“Today, Bell has the same traffic-calming devices that are in place on the streets bordering every Denton ISD campus. Marked crosswalks. Signage. Flashing lights. Traffic lights in appropriate places. And 20 mph speed limits,” Spooner told council members, as the Record-Chronicle reported in a Dec. 16 report.
“You have deemed these mechanisms as appropriate for all schoolchildren for their safety, but by closing Bell to taxpayers and vehicles and school buses and city buses, you are deciding that TWU students and staff, who are all adults, somehow need exceptional protections in excess to those given to children.”
At Zera Coffee, Spooner pointed out that the city attorney’s office claimed TWU’s proposal to close Bell Avenue will cost about $600,000, yet wondered how it will be funded.
Byrd wasn’t sure but claimed that, while she wasn’t dismissing the amount, in the scheme of a city with a billion-dollar budget, it wasn’t that big of a deal.
TWU wouldn’t pay for it, Byrd said, since it will still be a city street — just one the public won’t be able to drive on.
Spooner also requested that Byrd seek a public hearing for the closure of Bell Avenue in the evening when people can attend.
Byrd discussed her reasoning for joining the City Council — to make a difference in the community — and her long work history at TWU first as a dispatcher, followed by a police officer and finally the person in charge of risk management. She called herself a “big picture thinker.”
Being a big picture thinker is part of the reason she claimed she was supporting Bell Avenue’s closure. She also highlighted similar reasons for supporting it that TWU spokesperson Matthew Flores mentioned to the Record-Chronicle in the Dec. 16 report: The university is growing and needs the road closed because of safety concerns.
Byrd claimed the proposed agreement to close Bell Avenue is giving TWU what they want while also giving the city what it wants, which is for TWU “to give up some space off that golf course” for the Mingo Road upgrade.
When asked about waiting to close Bell Avenue until the upgrades were done to alternative routes of Mingo and Ruddell, Byrd said she didn’t think to ask the question during the discussion on closing Bell Avenue because she “thought, ‘Surely they gotta do it.’”
“I just can’t imagine us, the city, not doing Mingo and Ruddell first,” Byrd said.
“You are thinking logically,” Spooner replied. “But collectively, we saw that that logic was not happening. Vicki, it’s not.”
“If they say, ‘Well, we’re going to close Bell for two years before we do Mingo and Ruddell,’ I’m going to freak out,” Byrd said.
Byrd said she would email that question to the CMO Group, which is handling the plans for the closure, which will be coming before council as an ordinance for individual consideration, Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth told Spooner and other residents who showed to voice their opposition at the early December council meeting.
In a Dec. 21 email to the CMO Group, Byrd pointed out that she had met with Spooner and the Record-Chronicle and detailed the transition of the hour-long conversation from her support for the closure, to the cost of the closure, which she pointed out was an administrative question, and then concluded with the timing of the closure versus the timing of the upgrade for Mingo and Ruddell.
“The question now becomes, will Mingo/Ruddell be the priority before the closure of Bell?” Byrd wrote in her Dec. 21 email. “I believe this will be the primary contention at this point. Please prepare to address this particular issue.”
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.