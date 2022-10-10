Kevin Tarver
Kevin Tarver, father of Darius Tarver, speaks to the crowd at a rally calling for justice for his son in April 2021.

 DRC file photo

In a federal lawsuit claiming two Denton police officers unnecessarily used excessive and deadly force in the killing of a University of North Texas student in 2020, a judge ruled to dismiss all claims against the city. However, the claims against the officers have not been dismissed.

Kevin Tarver was seeking at least $10 million in damages for the wrongful death of his son, Darius Tarver, who was shot and killed by a Denton police officer on Jan. 21, 2020.

