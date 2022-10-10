In a federal lawsuit claiming two Denton police officers unnecessarily used excessive and deadly force in the killing of a University of North Texas student in 2020, a judge ruled to dismiss all claims against the city. However, the claims against the officers have not been dismissed.
Kevin Tarver Sr., the father of Darius Tarver and administrator of his estate, claimed the city and two of its officers, Doug Downing and Michael Hernandez, violated his son’s Fourth Amendment rights by using excessive force, according to court records.
Judge Sean D. Jordan granted the city’s motion to dismiss on Sept. 30. The city’s motion asserts that Kevin Tarver’s complaint failed to plead the city deprived his son’s constitutional rights and failed to plead the city was liable.
“The court seems to have followed the law on our motion and we just expect and hope the court continues to do that,” said attorney Joe Tooley, who represents the city.
City spokesperson Stuart Birdseye echoed the attorney’s statement, saying that the city is pleased the court followed the law by dismissing the city from the lawsuit and that it anticipates the same result for its officers.
In order for the city to have been liable, according to court records, an official policy must exist — with which a policymaker can be charged with the knowledge of — that is a constitutional violation.
Kevin Tarver pleaded there was no existence of an official policy, but that the city’s failure to train officers that they may not fire their stun gun at an individual who is no threat to officers or others was the basis for municipal liability.
Court records state that Kevin Tarver’s basis for municipal liability is vague and the court found his pleadings were “too conclusory” to state a claim.
Kevin Tarver would have needed to prove there was a pattern of the city’s failure to train its officers that illustrated deliberate indifference to an obvious need for training where citizens are likely to lose their constitutional rights because of novice law enforcement.
The court determined Kevin Tarver did not prove a pattern of deliberate indifference. There is a very narrow exception for isolated incidents. But, it is usually reserved for cases in which an officer was provided no training whatsoever. His claim failed to prove the officers were provided no training on the acceptable use of stun guns.
Court records state Kevin Tarver’s allegations did not permit the court to conclude that the city was deliberately indifferent to Darius Tarver’s constitutional rights.
The court provided Kevin Tarver the opportunity to plead again regarding the claims against the officers.
His attorney, John Coyle, declined to comment on the case. Kevin Tarver did not respond to the Denton Record-Chronicle’s request for comment by Monday afternoon.
Prior to his death, Darius Tarver received medical attention for a car accident. On Jan. 21, 2020, his roommate called 911 to request medical assistance for him. Another caller told dispatchers a man was breaking light fixtures in The Forum apartments' hallway.
Body-camera video footage of the 13-minute encounter with police shows Darius Tarver holding a frying pan and not responding to officers’ several verbal demands to drop it. Police shoot him with stun guns when he advances toward them.
He disappears and reappears, descending the stairs as officers again warn they will shoot him with stun guns. In the video, police shoot Darius Tarver with a stun gun and a handgun; he falls to the ground and a knife falls out of his pants, which an officer kicks away.
When he gets up after police tell him to stay down, they shoot Darius Tarver again with a stun gun and at least two more times with a handgun.
