 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

City's unsheltered put a face on homelessness for Denton council members at weekend meeting

  • Comments
Unsheltered meeting

Advocates and members of Denton’s unsheltered community met Saturday with two members of the City Council at Emily Fowler Central Library to discuss issues and suggestions for improving life for those living on the streets.

 Courtesy photo/Tara Sachar

Affordable housing, local jobs and bathrooms, including port-a-potties, and clean showers were the top issues Denton’s unsheltered community discussed with two Denton City Council members who attended a Saturday afternoon listening meeting at Emily Fowler Central Library.

Tracy "Mama T" Duckworth
Buy Now

Tracy Duckworth, also known as “Mama T,” sits on her apartment staircase in Denton in September. A longtime advocate for Denton’s unsheltered community and a frequent speaker at City Council meetings, Duckworth helped facilitate Saturday’s meeting between advocates and members of the unsheltered community and two City Council members.

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred