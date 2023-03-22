On Monday, hundreds of LGBTQ Texans and allies arrived on the steps of the state Capitol in Austin to voice their opposition to a slew of anti-LGBTQ bills that seek to punish and criminalize how people live their lives.
In total, over 8,000 pieces of legislation were filed by the Texas Legislature's March 10 deadline, and more than 1,500 of those bills could impact cities like Denton. According to Equality Texas, an LGBTQ advocacy group, 142 bills seek to support and protect LGBTQ Texans while a record number of them — 140 — target the LGBTQ community.
One of those bills was filed by Denton County Rep. Jared Patterson, R-Frisco. House Bill 643 seeks to punish businesses that host drag shows by reclassifying them as a “sexually oriented businesses,” which will, in turn, force local businesses to pay additional taxes or even close in cities like Denton, since the city’s code doesn’t allow for such businesses within city limits.
Patterson’s bill hasn’t been scheduled for a hearing yet. In February, the bill was referred to the House State Affairs Committee, where it is currently pending.
Patterson didn’t respond to a request for comment.
Denton Mayor Pro Tem Brian Beck called Patterson’s legislation a “‘Don’t Say Gay’ Florida-style bill” in a Feb. 24 Facebook post.
“This type of legislation hurts children, hurts educators and hurts the economic competitiveness of Texas in attracting businesses,” Beck wrote. “I not only do not support it but find it reprehensible and repugnant.”
City staff along with legislative consultants have been reviewing Patterson’s bill and dozens of other bills for possible impacts to Denton. For some bills, the city is preparing written or verbal testimony, whether in support or opposition, for the Legislature.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Denton Record-Chronicle received “Bill Impacts Summaries” from the city that lists bills for which the city staff plan to send responses of support or opposition. Patterson’s bill wasn’t among those listed. Neither were any of the nearly 300 bills that could affect the LGBTQ community in Denton.
It is unclear why city staff didn’t issue a response to Patterson’s bill since the bills they plan to respond to are all sitting in committees like Patterson’s.
For example, in the “Bill Summaries for Development-Related Bills,” House Bill 1246 and Senate Bill 369 are currently in the House Land & Resource Management Committee and the Senate Local Government Committee. Both bills seek to automatically disannex any area “where a City is not providing or causing the provision of ‘full municipal services’ (fire protection, EMS, solid waste collection, water and wastewater Facilities, Roads and Streets, among other services).”
Under “request” on the bill summaries, city staff wrote: “Oppose this bill as written and seek to achieve the desired goal with less unknowns and potential negative consequences for property owners.”
The Record-Chronicle contacted Ryan Adams, the city’s chief of staff, and Stuart Birdseye, the city spokesperson, to find out if the city plans to issue a response to Patterson’s bill.
“As hearings have now kicked off, we will likely have to prioritize comments for those bills that receive a hearing,” Adams wrote in an email Tuesday afternoon. “We’ll continue to monitor this and other development-related bills and consider comments and other actions as the session progresses.”
Introduced in November, Patterson’s bill defines a drag performance as “a performance in which a performer exhibits a gender identity that is different than the performer's gender assigned at birth using clothing, makeup, or other physical markers and sings, lip syncs, dances, or otherwise performs before an audience for entertainment.”
Johnathan Gooch from Equality Texas said that, traditionally, businesses that provide adult entertainment such as strip clubs would get the sexually oriented designation. But under Patterson's definition, local business that host drag performances would be forced to register as one and start paying the state’s $5 per person “Pole Tax.”
It’s an amount that Gooch said could increase to $20 if another Republican lawmaker has his way.
Gooch said that would be cost-prohibitive to the small mom-and-pop restaurants and coffee shops that host drag performances, and that it would be difficult for them to comply with local regulations.
“A lot of these businesses use drag to draw in people and generate revenue and signal that they are safe spaces for the LGBTQ+ community,” Gooch said. “This [bill] makes that impossible depending on the city where they run a business in.”
Patterson’s bill is so broad on what would qualify as a drag performance that Gooch said it could affect libraries or any businesses that host drag story time events or drag bingo at a local church, for example.
It could also affect operas and theatrical performances of plays with cross-dressing characters, such as those in Shakespeare’s masterpieces.
It also offers a broad definition of the performance locations: “at a nightclub, bar, restaurant, or other commercial enterprise that provides for an audience of two or more individuals ... at a drag performance.”
"The broad scope of this bill not only includes traditional performances, but it also might prevent trans and nonbinary people from performing a guitar set at a coffee shop since there is a performance element to it," Gooch said.
In the Tuesday afternoon email to the Record-Chronicle, Adams agreed that Patterson’s bill would amend the state statute “to classify any business that provides a drag show (as defined by the bill) as a sexually-oriented business,” he wrote.
Adams said there were “a number of unknowns regarding the types of activities that would fall under the definition of ‘drag performance.’” He also pointed to Denton Development Code Section 5.3.5(Z), which regulates sexually oriented businesses and prevents them within city limits.
The development code offers a long defense of why city officials don’t believe they’re a good fit for Denton, including:
- "Sexually oriented businesses lend themselves to ancillary unlawful and unhealthy activities that are presently uncontrolled by the operators of the establishments."
- "Certain employees of sexually oriented businesses, defined in this section as adult theaters and adult cabarets, engage in higher incidence of certain types of illicit sexual behavior than employees of other establishments."
- "Sexual acts, including masturbation, and oral and anal sex, occur at sexually oriented businesses, especially those that provide private or semi-private booths or cubicles for viewing films, videos, or live sex shows."
- "Offering and providing such space encourages such activities, which creates unhealthy conditions."
If they wanted to continue hosting drag shows, Denton staples such as Cool Beans, Harvest House, Lucky Lou's and Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, which have hosted drag events in the past, could be forced to shut down if Patterson’s bill passes.
In September, Mayor Gerard Hudspeth sought information about whether the city could shut down private businesses for hosting drag brunches. At the time, Hudspeth told the Record-Chronicle that several constituents had contacted him about whether the city could shut down a Disney-themed drag brunch at Cool Beans.
“This is a private event, and we have no jurisdiction,” Hudspeth said in September. “I’m not leaning to support it or not to support it. I wanted to educate and wanted to confirm. I don’t want to be wrong — ever.”
The Record-Chronicle contacted Hudspeth on Tuesday for comment about the city's plans and to answer several specific questions: Where do you stand on this issue? Should local businesses be punished and forced to shut down for hosting a drag performance? Should transgender people in Denton be prevented from performing in public?
In a Wednesday afternoon response through Birdseye, Hudspeth said he would rather not comment individually on the bill and wrote:
“We, as a City Council, adopted the Legislative Program last November and have empowered staff to analyze proposed bills that may affect our citizens, at the appropriate time and on behalf of the City as a whole. If the City is going to provide comment, it is usually more appropriate when a bill is being actively being considered by the legislature, oftentimes as a public hearing.”
On "a rare occasion" when the program is silent on an issue contained in a bill, city staff would seek out further direction from council, Birdseye said.
Beck, on the other hand, was quick to condemn the bill.
“In its zealous overreach, this bigoted bill also runs the risk of hurting the arts and economic vitality,” Beck wrote in a Tuesday afternoon email. “Denton is a welcoming and inclusive community deeply steeped in the arts, it’s in our blood and bone. Our constituents would want us to oppose and resist bigoted legislation like this and I promise to do so.”
