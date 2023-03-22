Dance
Drag queen Juana Velez dances to Donna Summer’s “Last Dance” in front of a cheering crowd during Love Wins at Lucky Lou’s in 2022. 

 Juan Betancourt/DRC file photo

On Monday, hundreds of LGBTQ Texans and allies arrived on the steps of the state Capitol in Austin to voice their opposition to a slew of anti-LGBTQ bills that seek to punish and criminalize how people live their lives.

In total, over 8,000 pieces of legislation were filed by the Texas Legislature's March 10 deadline, and more than 1,500 of those bills could impact cities like Denton. According to Equality Texas, an LGBTQ advocacy group, 142 bills seek to support and protect LGBTQ Texans while a record number of them — 140 — target the LGBTQ community.

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

