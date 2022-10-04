This story was updated to include remarks from the city of Denton at 12:57 p.m. Oct. 5.
After months of construction, Bell Avenue on the Texas Woman’s University campus hasn’t been open for long, but Denton planners could return to the roadway, this time to permanently close a portion of the street to vehicles.
City officials will host a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday to hear public input on a pedestrian and bicycle corridor on Bell on campus.
"A graphic will be shown as an option to close Bell Avenue to through traffic between Chapel Road and Administration Drive," said Stuart Birdseye, a spokesman for the city. "The city and TWU have been discussing alternative traffic control options along Bell Avenue to calm traffic and increase pedestrian and bicycle safety along the corridor."
University officials said discussions included expansions of nearby streets.
“TWU has been involved in conversations with the city of Denton regarding the closure of through traffic along Bell Avenue as well as the expansion of right of way along Mingo Road and North Ruddell Street for widening and pedestrian traffic,” said Matt Flores, a spokesman for TWU.
The last conversation TWU officials had with city planners about the issue was in August.
Recent social media posts about the upcoming meeting garnered both critical comments about the proposed project as well as remarks about the growing danger for pedestrians crossing Bell on campus.
The city is inviting residents to join the virtual meeting on Thursday to give their feedback on their experiences on the roadway and how functional they think the street is. City staff will also be on hand to discuss the proposed road configuration and answer questions.
The city will gather feedback from other sources, too. Birdseye said residents can participate in a survey available online, and "public comment can be sent to the City Engineer at Rebecca.diviney@cityofdenton.com." Citizens can also offer feedback using the Engage Denton smartphone app.
Bell Avenue divides the TWU campus, with numerous pedestrians crossing the roadway to reach both sides of the campus.
The proposed corridor could help with what Flores said is a growing volume of foot and bicycle traffic. Students, faculty and staff who use wheelchairs also cross Bell, with much of the movement happening between Chapel and Administration drives on the northern part of the campus.
“As the university builds up its east campus following its master plan, pedestrian traffic has already exploded and will continue to increase even more rapidly in the years ahead,” Flores said. “Safety for pedestrians and predictable routing for vehicular traffic are just two of the benefits of a temporary closure of the 500 feet of Bell Avenue between Chapel and Administration Drive. The risk of vehicle-pedestrian incidents is increasing each year.”
A TWU student was struck and killed by a driver on Bell Avenue in 2015. The collision happened at Withers Street and Bell Avenue, which is technically not on the TWU campus, but is just two blocks south of the undergraduate laboratory building, the southernmost facility on campus with access from Bell Avenue.
A year ago, the city council rejected the proposed closure during a work session, with council members Jesse Davis, Brian Beck, Vicki Byrd and former council member Paul Meltzer voicing concerns that the closure was coupled with the proposed expansions of Mingo Road and Ruddell Street.
A permanent closure of that 500-foot stretch of Bell would extend the safety for pedestrians, bicyclists and people who use scooters and wheelchairs, Flores said.
Registration is required to attend the virtual meeting. To register, visit the city’s public meeting input page. The city is also offering an online survey ahead of the meeting.