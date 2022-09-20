CityHallStock1
Jeff Woo/DRC

The Denton City Council’s public hearings on Tuesday evening included one for the proposed 2022-23 budget, which will lower the property tax rate but increase the total tax bill for homeowners whose property valuations have risen, after the city finally received certified value totals from the Denton Central Appraisal District.

The revised proposed budget will raise 10.28% more in total property tax revenue, or $7,853,242, compared to the 2021-22 budget. Of that, about $3.24 million is tax revenue from new property added to the tax rolls this year.

